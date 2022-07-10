A Weekend House In The Meadows / SAK Designs

Save this picture! © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

…where your stay is embraced, by nature’s grace!

The white exterior walls welcome us with an elegant blue door bringing us into a cheerful mood already. But wait till you enter the heart of the house – the courtyard. The surrounding walls caress you in a way where you feel the freedom to be your own self in the surrounding environment. This centralized stone-paved, oval in shape courtyard has an off-centered beautiful tree. It encourages not only its residents to enjoy the morning cup of tea and evening chatter-batter, but also invites seasonal birds from the surrounding farmland to keep them company.

The northeast of the courtyard engulfs the living room with large openings. This simple, minimalist space acts as a canvas; for all the memories, the family and friends are going to render every time they would visit this place. To the southwest, rests the kitchen and dining area that stretches themselves to the secluded lawn. This inclusive space could make up for fine outdoor dining someday. Apart from this, the northwest to southeast axis gives us a beautiful thread of blue and green skyline, with varying visuals. From entrance walkways to a semi-covered deck, it leads to a vast field where one could find solace in the moment of sensory delight. On the south side, are white cube sleeping pods with an enchanting exposure to varying scapes. A simple staircase, adjoining the rooms, leads to the slab above that holds a large communal terrace space. Such a liveable zone with a cool breeze and a serene view intends to make us a part of nature’s intimate conversation at night.

The simple division of spaces surrounding the central courtyard with free-flowing walkways, the random punctures on the walls, and the curved edges make this 2200 square meter plot area, a getaway in the outskirts of Ahmedabad. An uninterrupted view without a solid compound wall makes this a unique feature of the site. The blue-hued doors and white painted windows create a sense of calmness and give a distinctive look to the house. The natural stone and the rough texture with earthy aesthetics spread over the built-in furniture are found in total concordance with the surrounding. “Overall, the house is designed as a space and a place to celebrate our life. We want the younger generation to come together and play, chat and enjoy their life in its simplest form”, states the principal architect of SAK Designs

This weekend households a timeless language of simplicity and plasticity; inspiration from the Cycladic architecture.