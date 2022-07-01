We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

An Environmental Youth Center in Mount Lebanon and a Modular School in Ukraine: 8 Educational Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily

An Environmental Youth Center in Mount Lebanon and a Modular School in Ukraine: 8 Educational Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights educational facilities submitted by the ArchDaily community. From a contextual Earth school in Senegal, to a borderless, collaborative school in Vietnam, this round up of unbuilt projects showcases how architects infused nature with architecture, offering students the chance to engage with the landscape and learn more about their surroundings from their academic institutes. The article also features projects from Lebanon, Switzerland, Armenia, Ukraine, and Greece.

Read on to discover eight schools and educational centers submitted from across the world, along with their descriptions from the architects.

Agri-Youth

Alpha Association and Said Jazairi Consulting Office, Architects, and Planners

Agri-Youth by ALPHA and Said Jazairi Consulting Office, Architects, and Planners.

Located in Wadi el Karm, a Mount Lebanese village rich in traditional agriculture and biodiversity, the Agri-youth center for environmental education by ALPHA is set to welcome socially vulnerable urban youth in need of relaxation and wellbeing. Built with an environmentally friendly approach, the center will engage visitors in nature-based leisure activities, as well as in activities that raise awareness in resource management and agroecological practices.

Seed to Sky

TAKEMORI HIROOMI + WORKLOUNGE 03- VIETNAM

Seed to Sky by WORKLOUNGE 03.

At this school in Hanoi, children from kindergarten to high school can study together. The entire building is a borderless space so that students of various nationalities can cross-borders of education in a natural environment that transcends age boundaries. I hope that the children, who are like seeds with great potential, will mature through their diverse interactions with nature and other people and will grow up and out of this school towards the sky.

Senegal Earth School

GRAHA

Senegal Earth School by GRAHA.

The approach and process for design of Terre à Terre was greatly influenced by the philosophy and work of Kakolum, along with understanding the context and sensitive impact of the project on the community. The following were the objectives of the design: Develop buildings as a community resource, facilitate community participation and engagement, ensure the project is socially, culturally, economically and environmentally sustainable - Reduce, reuse, recycle. Based on these, our aim was to design a system, not just a building.

New School and Gymnasium in Magliaso

Atelier Pevere Martínez

New school and gymnasium in Magliaso by Atelier Pevere Martínez.

The new school is situated in the north of the site, as far as possible from the street, with a garden between them
acting as a visual and acoustic filter, immersing the building inside a “green island”. The building is supported by 4 big pillars that elevate the 4 concrete wall-beams from the land creating a continuous ground floor open to the landscape. The building has a rectangular plan of 38 m by 66 m and includes both programs (school and gymnasium) joining them by an external atrium.

Arteries of Hope

Partner-z Architects

Arteries of hope by Partner-z Architects.

Children always considered the hope in every community. The green paths are the only way to take the hand of this plot of desert and bring life to it. Looking to the northern part of the site and how an artery brings the green to a desert zone, defined how we can use this levels to expose the function of the educational spaces to a green artery with some outdoor spaces connected with the internal space to create an experience circulation during their studies. The best plot to insert the event center is to expose it to the most important landmarks in the entire context (Ararat and Aragat mountains), also creating outdoor steps (Amphitheater) for external festivals, which give a new meaning of a school and the educational methodology in Armenia, and that was the aim of COAF when they started this innovative system.

The Creeper – COAF Smart Campus Armavir

TarberAK Architectural Studio; TL Bureau

The Creeper – COAF Smart Campus Armavir by TarberAK Architectural Studio; TL Bureau.

Three distinctions of the provided terrain have a bearing on the organization of the main buildings and the campus as a whole: a relatively mild relief on the West side, a vividly expressed terrain and watersheds in the rest of the territory, and densely scattered rocks of various sizes all around the site, especially in the middle and on the East, which we intend to preserve maximally. The organization of the building upholds and enhances the guiding education principle of the Smart Center – the 3H system of Head, Hand and Heart. The unique education system of the Smart Center directly determines specific features of the building that best accommodate the three groups of programs; while some programs require strictly rational organization of the space, others demand emotional, experiential environment.

Revival

ZIKZAK design and architecture studio

Revival by ZIKZAK design and architecture studio.

Recognizing the importance of speed for recovery, we have developed the concept of REVIVAL, which will significantly accelerate the reconstruction of infrastructure. This is a multifunctional project of modular buildings. The modular block represents a collapsible design from a steel frame. In simple terms, it looks like a constructor from which you can quickly build, for example, a junior school for 176 students! And this school has absolutely everything you need: classrooms and sports classes, toilets and showers, a dining room and even corridors for noisy students!

Nursery school and adult daycare center

Molior Architects+

Nursery school and daycare center by Molior Architects+.

Located at a mid-size city in the island of Crete, our proposal aims to a building complex fully incorporated in terms of form and use in its surroundings. To do so, we conceived the building as a series of separated white volumes diffused into an olive grove/ park. As we result we created a distinguished landscape with strong references to the aboriginal land of the island while dominated by the rhythm that the rows of olive trees impose.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.

