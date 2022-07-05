Children's Furniture for Healthy and Safe Environments: Miniature Beds, Chairs and Tables

Save this picture! Stool S/M DBV-505-FD-01-01 / De Breuyn. Image Courtesy of De Breuyn

Reminiscing on his childhood, Peter Zumthor once said: “Memories like these contain the deepest architectural experience that I know. They are the reservoirs of the architectural atmospheres and images that I explore in my work as an architect.” These words allude to a fundamental concept behind kid friendly-design: everything we encounter in the first years of our lives, including architecture, can have a great impact on our future perspective of the world. When spaces are designed according to children’s specific needs, they stimulate their physical and mental well-being, as well as boosting autonomy, self-esteem and socialization skills. Therefore, architects have the responsibility to ensure that kids live, play and learn in environments that contribute to their long-term healthy development.

So, how to design child-friendly spaces? From urban planning to architecture, there are plenty of possible solutions. But when it comes to addressing the smaller scale – where children interact the most –, it is crucial to combine these spaces with the right furniture. This includes pieces specifically designed and manufactured according to the ergonomic guidelines and anatomical dimensions of kids. Essentially, there are two types of children’s furniture: those that facilitate the relationship with the caregiver by adapting to their ergonomic needs, and those that enable the child to use them independently, responding to their size, movements and safety requirements. In this article, we explore the latter through a selection of miniature examples that can be found in Architonic’s ‘Kids furniture’ section.

Save this picture! Elevated Bed / Minimöbl. Image Courtesy of Minimöbl

Some factors to consider: materials, shapes and surfaces

Young kids are playful and have a bright imagination. They can also be restless, clumsy, and full of energy. As a result, their tiny furniture should respond accordingly and meet a long list of requirements: it must encourage play, physical activity, creativity, exploration skills, and enhanced cognitive functioning, as well as comply with strict health and safety standards. And because children grow very quickly, it should ideally be flexible, multifunctional, and extendible to adapt to diverse configurations. To achieve all of this, it is crucial for designers to consciously select child-friendly materials.

Save this picture! Chair Charlie | Ocean / ecoBirdy. Image Courtesy of ecoBirdy

Wood and high-quality molded plastic, for example, are good, reliable alternatives. While the first is warm, versatile, and durable, the second is lightweight, flexible, and has a lower chance of scratching surfaces. It is also recommended to use soft and malleable materials that can be curved to avoid sharp edges, such as expanded polypropylene foam. To integrate smooth, harsh-chemicals free surfaces that are simple to clean, it is possible to use antibacterial glossy or semi-glossy products, microfiber, or vinyl.

Beyond functional qualities, achieving an attractive aesthetic is pivotal. This explains why kid’s furniture tends to resemble figures that are easily recognizable – like geometric shapes or animals –, and often comes in bold, lively colors. Nonetheless, according to the Montessori method, too much color and texture can have a dizzying and over-stimulating effect, which is why it is recommended to select very few options.

Save this picture! Youth bedrooms 08 / JJP Muebles. Image Courtesy of JJP Muebles

With all of these criteria in mind, below we present a beautiful selection of tiny beds, chairs and tables with a big, strong and unique character. These are safe, playful, and show a wide range of functional and creative possibilities, yet are still fitting for a contemporary aesthetic.

Beds to sleep and play in

Bunky / Magis

This modular concept offers an environment where children can have fun climbing and hiding, but also where they feel safe and have their privacy. Made from smooth, durable, and easy-to-clean rotational-molded polyethylene, the bed can be assembled from four simple pieces.

Save this picture! Bunky / Magis. Image Courtesy of Magis

Train bunk bed 14 / JJP Muebles

This train bunk and bed nest is characterized by a minimalistic look, featuring some bold pops of color. By providing infinite possibilities in terms of hues and combinations, it can adapt to various bedroom styles.

Save this picture! Train bunk bed 14 / JJP Muebles. Image Courtesy of JJP Muebles

LagoLinea Weightless Bed / LAGO

Stimulating exploration without sacrificing security, the bed incorporates a strong wall attachment system that enables children to play in peace. The design increases available space and can be configured in different heights with three stepladder options.

Save this picture! LagoLinea Weightless Bed / LAGO. Image Courtesy of LAGO

Z327 / Zalf

Ideal for small rooms, the bed organizes the space on levels, including pull-out bed and desk options. It also incorporates fixed or reclining protection with anti-release safety.

Save this picture! Z327 / Zalf. Image Courtesy of Zalf

Bunk Bed / Minimöbl

Comprised of a ladder, two bookshelves and an optional blackboard surface, the elevated bed enhances learning skills while providing a safe, comfortable and immersive space to play in.

Save this picture! Bunk Bed / Minimöbl. Image Courtesy of Minimöbl

Chairs to encourage comfort and movement

Chair Charlie | Ocean / ecoBirdy

Friendly, soft, light, and with rounded edges. This makes the chair comfortable and simple to move around. The secret to its qualities, unique texture and appearance lies in its material: rotational-molded ecothylene® from 100% recycled plastic.

Save this picture! Chair Charlie | Ocean / ecoBirdy. Image Courtesy of ecoBirdy

Bambi / EO

This sculpture-like chair is made with materials that reference the fallow deer. While the backrest is formed like small wooden antlers, the seat is upholstered with faux fur, forming a friendly stool ideal for sitting and playing.

Save this picture! Bambi / EO. Image Courtesy of EO

CH410 / Carl Hansen & Søn

Sturdy and safe, the chair is made from four pieces of wood that can be assembled and disassembled without requiring tools, making it extremely functional and a great toy.

Save this picture! CH410 / Carl Hansen & Søn. Image Courtesy of Carl Hansen & Søn

Little Big chair / Magis

This design combines a light, comfortable plastic shell with sturdy wooden feet, being easy to grab and move around. Thanks to a simple system, the chair can be adapted to different heights that accompany a growing child.

Save this picture! Little Big chair / Magis. Image Courtesy of Magis

Stool S/M DBV-505-FD-01-01 / De Breuyn

Made of spruce, these tiny rectangular chairs are practical, stackable and showcase the warmth of wood. They invite kids to sit and are also ideal for creative playing and interior design.

Save this picture! Stool S/M DBV-505-FD-01-01 / De Breuyn. Image Courtesy of De Breuyn

Tables to stimulate creativity and learning

Famille Garage table and bench / Richard Lampert

Like in a workshop, this furniture system provides tools that can be reconfigured according to different needs. For example, the top surface of the changing table becomes a children’s craft table, just like the lower section of the storage unit converts quickly into bench legs.

Save this picture! Famille Garage table and bench / Richard Lampert. Image Courtesy of Richard Lampert

Pukka’s ark table / JJP Muebles

The table combines 2,3 or 4 elements together, functioning as one piece or as individual parts. Painted in different pastel shades, there are practically endless configurations.

Save this picture! Pukka’s ark table / JJP Muebles. Image Courtesy of JJP Muebles

kids table | Noel / form.bar

With a minimalistic design, this chair can adapt to the size of a child down to the centimeter. It is made out of birch plywood and a high-quality melamine resin coating that makes it insensitive to scratches and easy to clean.

Save this picture! kids table | Noel / form.bar. Image Courtesy of form.bar

Table S DBV-501-FD-01-01 / De Breuyn

This wooden table is extremely versatile, durable and beautiful in its simplicity. It provides an ideal surface for all kinds of activities, encouraging learning and play instances.

Save this picture! Table S DBV-501-FD-01-01 / De Breuyn. Image Courtesy of De Breuyn

Riva kids set / conmoto

Waterproof, scratch-resistance, shock-resistant and simple to maintain, this table stands out for its excellent physical qualities – as well as for its clean and sleek aesthetic.

Save this picture! Riva kids set / conmoto. Image Courtesy of conmoto

