World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Research Center
  Austria
  IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Chair, Table, Glass, Beam

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Klosterneuburg, Austria
  Architects: Franz&Sue
  Area: 14960
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Kurt Kuball
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alfred Trepka, Ederer WKSB, Flügel & Klement, HB Fliesen, Heinrich Renner, Höhnel Beschichtungstechnik, Ing. Hans Drascher Ges.m.b.H., KAEFER Isoliertechnik, Leyrer+Graf, Mrazek GmbH, Ortner GmbH, Pittel+Brausewetter, Schinnerl Metallbau, Schmied&Fellmann, Swietelsky
  Project Manager: Maurer & Partner / Stefan Toplitzer, Ernst Maurer, Christoph Maurer, Thomas Jedinger, Georg Siegel, Marbara Tanzer, Thomas Skibar
  City: Klosterneuburg
  Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography
© Kurt Kuball

Text description provided by the architects. The IST Austria Campus near Klosterneuburg will accommodate a new international education and research center. We responded to the highly complex architectural assignment for the chemistry lab building with a clear and reduced design that synthesizes the diverse building forms on site and forms a new heart of the ensemble with an urban character.

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kurt Kuball
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Section with elevation
Section with elevation
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Kurt Kuball
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Glass, Facade, Beam
© Kurt Kuball

The terrain of the neighboring, already existing café, our terraced library, and the new chemistry building grow together into a coherent whole. As opposed to small-scale components, we opted for a bracketing structure that synthesizes the surrounding architectures. The stepped building follows the elevation of the landscape. The library and grad school with its broad protruding terrace form an attractive public space. Framed on three sides, this place of encounters takes on an urban character and becomes an identity-building heart for the complete ensemble.

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Kurt Kuball
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kurt Kuball

The entire building complex can be accessed vertically and horizontally via the connecting “terrace building”. The height difference of 13 meters between the upper and lower square is overcome with stairways where students, teachers, and staff can sit, study, and have a chat. The elevator in the foyer ensures barrier-free circulation.

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography
© Kurt Kuball

The library and graduate school span three stories with galleries, diverse vistas, and expansive bands of windows, which coalesce into a friendly and ample continuum for learning and reading. The bright central foyer at the seam of the library and laboratory building serves as the crossroads between theory and praxis. The individual floors open onto terraces that form an attractive connection to the outside area with stunning views to the surrounding landscape of the Vienna Woods.

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kurt Kuball

Our response to the complex architectural program with its numerous research laboratories and highly complicated technical requirements and detailing was as simple as a possible spatial solution. The design of the chemistry lab building is extremely straightforward and functional. The client desired spaces that could be used flexibly. Hence, all laboratories are laid out one above another on floors one to three, which enables clear routing of cable conduits for these high-tech areas. Oriented to the north, the labs are protected from direct sunlight and will enter into a dialogue with the neighboring buildings to follow in future construction phases.

IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography
© Kurt Kuball

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Klosterneuburg, Austria

"IST Austria Chemistry Lab / Franz&Sue" 26 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

