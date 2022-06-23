We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal

MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal

Save this article
MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal

An international consortium led by MVRDV and OODA, in close collaboration with LOLA, Thornton Tomasetti, A400, and LiveWork, was selected to design an eco-city within the city of Matosinhos, Portugal. The project aims to transform a large-scale urban project, turning the former Galp Energia’s refinery into a green and innovative district with housing, a university campus, and a large park, among various facilities. The transformation of Matosinhos will serve as a catalyst for a greener future. The refinery's heritage will promote a sustainable future with projects that attract investments in innovation and education, attracting a new population to the city.

MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal - Image 2 of 4MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal - Image 1 of 4MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal - Image 3 of 4MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal - Image 4 of 4+ 4

Established in 1970, the refinery is set in Matosinhos near Porto, and has been important for the local economy since its inauguration until its decommission in mid-2021. The intention now is to turn the site into an environmental conscious and innovation district, making better use of its geographic location and preserving parts of its industrial heritage.

Save this picture!
MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal - Image 2 of 4
© Walter Branco

The project will bridge between the past and present by providing the industrial heritage with a new purpose. Aiming for a more sustainable future, Portuguese energy company, Galp Energia is extracting more energy from sustainable sources besides oil and gas. As explained by MVRDV's founding partner Winy Maas, the team is striving for a city area that is not only eco-smart and attractive to live and study in, but also where greenery grows over and dunes cover sand, while the industrial remains. 

Related Article

MVRDV Commissioned to Transform Herman Hertzberger’s Centraal Beheer Building into a New Residential District

We have a plan for a city within the city of Matosinhos, with a local genesis that enhances the site's unique location connected with the Atlantic Ocean through a beautiful beach, but also close to the people - local and global. Impregnated by the local culture, we want to design this future city with a global consciousness of sustainability that translates in the re-naturalization of the place, bringing back autochthonous species and natural environments, while reusing existing industrial heritage and installing cutting-edge technology. This will not only allow the production of green energy but it will also create an unprecedented and resilient urban space. -- Rodrigo Vilas-Boas, Partner at OODA

Save this picture!
MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal - Image 3 of 4
© Walter Branco

The multidisciplinary team will insert a green infrastructure and restore the relationship with the surrounding dune landscape, which are important principles of the master plan. Before initiating construction, the refinery needs to be dismantled and the soil remediated. The new city will be developed in phases in close cooperation with the municipality of Matosinhos, the Commission for Coordination and Regional Development of the North (CCDR-N), and the University of Porto.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "MVRDV and OODA Selected to Transform Historic Refinery into an Eco City in Portugal" 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984130/mvrdv-and-ooda-selected-to-transform-historic-refinery-into-an-eco-city-in-portugal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream