We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Kimberly Dowdell Chosen as AIA’s First Black Woman President

Kimberly Dowdell Chosen as AIA’s First Black Woman President

Save this article
Kimberly Dowdell Chosen as AIA’s First Black Woman President

The American Institute of Architects has elected Kimberly Dowdell as the 100th president of the organization, making her the first Black woman to hold the position in AIA’s 165-year history. Delegates at the AIA’s annual meeting voted Dowdell to serve first as vice president for 2023. Afterward, she will become president in 2024.

During her campaign for president, Dowdell has expressed her support for minorities, while also making clear that she wants to be an AIA president for all. Her platform is based on four key areas of interest: supporting architects in practice, creating a sense of belonging and ensuring access to the architectural profession and education, addressing climate concerns, and designing for the future, considering rapid technological advances. “I firmly believe that the AIA has the power and potential to better serve our profession” she declared in a video made prior to the election.

I do believe that representation matters, and I would be honored to demonstrate a new set of possibilities for young women and people of color in particular. - Kimberly Dowdell

Related Article

Women in Urban Leadership: 6 Trailblazers You Should Get To Know

Dowdell is an AIA member since 2007 and is currently working as a principal at HOK in Chicago. She graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Architecture in 2006 and received a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University in 2015. At the beginning of her career, she co-founded SEED, Social Economic Environmental Design, an initiative intended to supplement the LEED rating system to advance the right of every person to live in a socially, economically, and environmentally healthy community. From 2019 to 2020, Dowdell was president of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), where she started #AllinforNOMA, an initiative focused on building greater access, leadership, and legacy opportunities for all. Additionally, Dowdell sits on the board of directors at the Architect’s Foundation, the charitable arm of the AIA. In 2020 was awarded a Young Architects Award by the AIA for her exceptional leadership and professional advancement.

My journey from very humble beginnings to a dynamic career in architecture is highly improbable, but that's what's so special about being an architect. We have the ability to not only see the future, but to design a better one. We make things possible. - Kimberly Dowdell

News via AIA.

Related Article

Women in Urban Leadership: 6 Trailblazers You Should Get To Know

About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Kimberly Dowdell Chosen as AIA’s First Black Woman President" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983975/kimberly-dowdell-chosen-as-aias-first-black-woman-president> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream