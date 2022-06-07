We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

ULAB New Campus / Kashef Chowdhury - URBANA

ULAB New Campus / Kashef Chowdhury - URBANA

© Shakil Ibne Hai© Asif Salman

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, University
Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Kashef Chowdhury - URBANA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  66800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Shakil Ibne Hai, Asif Salman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  COTTO, Chittagong Timber, KGE, Mirpur Ceramics, Platform Solution Ltd.
  • Lead Architect : Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury
  • Architectural Team : Rezwan Ibne Zaman, Ayman Al Mahfuz, Nusrat Sharmin, Faisal Ash Shafi, Amrul Hasan
  • Engineering Advisor : Md. Sefaul Alam
  • Structural Designer : Mohammad Sayeed Hossain
  • Hvac Design : Md. Shamsul Alam
  • Electrical Designer : Rubel Mahmud
  • Plumbing Designer : Md. Habibur Rahman
  • Construction Coordination : K.M. Hasan Emam, Librarian & Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Registrar
  • Text By : Niklaus Graber
  • Contractor : M/S Rakin Enterprise
  • City : Dhaka
  • Country : Bangladesh
© Shakil Ibne Hai
Beyond Hermetics - The recently completed new campus building for the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in Dhaka is designed by Kashef Chowdhury and his Dhaka-based studio URBANA. Chowdhury is responsible for a number of climate-sensitive buildings in the deltaic landscape of Bangladesh and had already attracted international attention among others with the award-winning Friendship Centre in Gaibandha (Aga Khan Award 2016) and the Friendship Hospital in Sathkhira (RIBA International Prize 2021).

© Shakil Ibne Hai
© Shakil Ibne Hai
One of the striking aspects of the ULAB building is its high porosity and a wealth of un-programmed spaces. In a hot and humid climate that has made the permeable building type of the bungalow a fundamental element of the building, spatial openness is always welcome to facilitate natural cross-ventilation. The linear basic disposition of the new building is kept simple and pragmatic, in accordance with the restricted budget and especially with the narrow site between a canal and a row of large spread trees. By stacking the extensive building program vertically the tall shading trees could be kept. Although the volume is compact, its sophisticated distribution of mass and emptiness reveals a spatial wealth that goes beyond all hermetic.

© Shakil Ibne Hai
Plan
Plan
© Shakil Ibne Hai
In addition to its spatial porosity that increases natural ventilation and illumination, also the construction of the building comes up with a set of innovative measures. The entire building, including the ceilings, is made of locally produced ceramic bricks. The walls are thick cavity walls that reduce thermal conductivity and the windows of the teaching wings are proportioned in a balanced way, taking into account the reduction of solar heat gain.

© Asif Salman
Circular skylights in the deep circulation zones provide additional lighting and allow hot air to escape upwards. The roof is covered with a thermal mass of earth and green which also has a positive effect on the internal climate. The plants that hang down from the roof and penetrate the circular skylights like green lampshades are as much an integral part of the building as the screens of overflowing greenery that protect stairways and semi-open gathering areas from driving rain. The green shimmering in the dimmed light contrasts with the bright red of the brick and immerses the building in a cheerful stimulating atmosphere.

© Asif Salman
With the design for the ULAB building, Kashef Chowdhury achieves a balancing act between compactness and porosity. The open and permeable effect of the building, despite tight local and financial constraints, shows that pragmatism and poetry can co-exist when it comes to creating sustainable educational buildings. It also demonstrates a contemporary intertwining with Bengal's building history and its wonderful brick tradition. In the river landscape of the delta, in a country without natural stone deposits, everything seems to float. Brick, extracted locally from the moist soil brought in by seasonal floods, has always been the appropriate material to create identity, durability, and permanence. The building looks back into the future, so to speak.

© Asif Salman
Cite: "ULAB New Campus / Kashef Chowdhury - URBANA" 07 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983201/ulab-new-campus-kashef-chowdhury-urbana> ISSN 0719-8884

