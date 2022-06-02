How to Maximize Kitchen Space: 7 Design Tips

Whether in a compact studio in Hong Kong or in a Michelin-starred restaurant, kitchen design requires special attention in order to make the act of preparing food a pleasant experience; with adequate space for all necessary functions and without the need for useless movements. The theory of the “golden triangle” or “kitchen work triangle” was conceived 100 years ago but remains valid and helpful in the definition of layouts and the organization of functions. Basically, the three main elements of the kitchen should be located at each end of the triangle: the sink, the refrigerator and the stove, with their respective functions in cleaning, storage and cooking. According to its principles, each side of the triangle must be between 1.20 and 2.70 meters long, and the perimeter should not be less than 3.96 meters or more than 8 meters.

Of course, it is not always possible to have the ideal dimensions and proportions to implement this type of kitchen, especially when we take into account the increasingly lean dimensions of contemporary environments. Nevertheless, there are various ways of making everyday operations more efficient even in tight kitchens. Below is a selection of items and products that can increase the space and efficiency of kitchens, without having to add even one square meter to them, straight from the comprehensive Architonic catalog.

Invest in Cabinets

A variety of utensils, groceries and accessories occupy space in kitchens and are indispensable for cooking. Portable appliances, for example, end up taking over precious worktop spaces, which could be used for food handling or even to place dishes for plating and serving. Therefore, over dishes, pans, platters, cutting boards, and even appliances should be, whenever possible, stored in cabinets. But in compact spaces, it is important to take advantage of each available surface, corner and door.

Doors with storage spaces

Save this picture! Cortesia de Leicht Küchen AG

Narrow wall shelves

Taking advantage of the corners of furniture

Cabinets with greater visibility of objects

There is no such thing as too many drawers

Drawers are an excellent way to organize smaller accessories which might otherwise get lost in cabinets: cutlery, wooden spoons, cutting knives, vegetable peelers, and so many others. However, drawers can also become chaotic if they are very full or not well organized. To remedy this, there are dividers for drawers that make them much more organized and easy to deal with.

Partitions for cutlery

Partitions for pots and lids

Partitions for groceries

The more out in the open, the better

Everything is easier when you have the right tools. This is no different during cooking, and having things out in the open can improve the experience. By arranging your most commonly used elements within reach of eyes and hands – such as utensils, salt, olive oil, pepper, cloths and even spices – one can save time and effort by not having to open doors, get into drawers with dirty hands, and not have to worry about burning food.

Versatile and flexible panel

Rails above the kitchen worktop

Magnetic system with total flexibility

Hanging is better than leaning

As widely used spaces tend to require frequent cleaning, it is recommended to have the least amount of things possible leaning against walls or floors. Thankfully, there are products that facilitate the hanging of items that usually tend to clutter spaces. They can be integrated into furniture or placed behind doors, freeing up space for ease of movement.

Brooms and paddles

Trash cans

Save this picture! Cortesia de Franke Home Solutions

Accessories that can save space and make life easier

Some design items make it possible to significantly reduce the use of space in drawers and cabinets, while also making cooking slightly easier. Stackable measuring cup, knives or objects that allow you to read a recipe easily without having to get the book or tablet dirty can seem like simple solutions, but make a big difference in the daily life of the kitchen.

Knife stumps

Stackable kitchen accessories

Book and tablet holders

Mobile components wherever needed

When space is tight, mobile components can be good alternatives. These allow users to only use them when necessary, and may remain hidden when not in use. With the use of wheels and latches, they can increase worktop space or become extra countertops or shelves that can be rolled in and out.

Support cart

Mobile rack

Kits

If convenience is important when specifying or choosing a kitchen, ready-made kits are interesting options for including everything you need in one place. These can come in a variety of construction patterns, materials and prices.

Full islands in stainless steel

Multiple functions integrated in worktops

Understanding the specificities of each space is an essential part of building a successful project. The kitchen is a space in which each element plays a key role and where each square meter must be well thought-out. Although these tips may seem simple, they can make a large difference during the preparation of a meal or in the daily routines of this important space.

See also:

Learn more about products and solutions for kitchens in the Architonic catalog.