We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Kitchen Organization: Different Materials for Your Worktop

Kitchen Organization: Different Materials for Your Worktop

Save this article
Kitchen Organization: Different Materials for Your Worktop

Kitchens as we know them today have functionality as their main feature and for that their space was historically organized from an industrial logic. The development of home appliances and the precise definition of the layout guarantee a functional floor plan and the optimization of work in the kitchen. As part of this layout we find the worktops, horizontal half-height surfaces that have multiple uses and, therefore, many possible configurations.

Casa del Berro / Jimenez Linares - 3. Image © David ZarzosoCasa Canal Amsterdam / i29 . Image © Ewout HuibersCasa Trancoso / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura - 24. Image © André KlotzCafeteria Cenchi / SpaceStation - 13. Image © Weiqi Jin+ 17

Kitchen worktops are surfaces used for various activities such as sanitizing and preparing food,  sanitizing objects and appliances and even storing items or displaying decorative objects. Its functionality is divided between the wet area — the region that is close to the sink and tap where food is handled — and the dry area, which also serves as a workspace, but can also serve as support, storage and even dining spaces. These two areas can be connected to the same countertop, in the case of smaller kitchens, or they can be divided by space, as is the case with islands and kitchen counters.

Save this picture!
Estação St Johns / Marta Nowicka and Co. Image © Vojteck Ketz
Estação St Johns / Marta Nowicka and Co. Image © Vojteck Ketz

The difference between wet and dry countertops comes from their functionality, but also serves as a parameter for the choice of finishing materials. As they are in constant contact with water, it is essential that the material of the wet countertop is non-porous and resists constant humidity. In addition, wet countertops usually also come with a piece applied to the wall, which accompanies the countertop in its entirety and prevents water infiltration behind the furniture. While wet countertops are made of stone, stainless steel, synthetic putty or even concrete, dry countertops can be made from organic materials such as wood.

Save this picture!
Apartamento Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz
Apartamento Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

The choice of finishing of the countertops make up functional, resistant and appropriate kitchens for the culture and day-to-day life of each place. Here are examples of workbenches made of different materials:

Stones

Apartamento LR / nmdarq

Save this picture!
Apartamento LR / nmdarq . Image © nmdarq
Apartamento LR / nmdarq . Image © nmdarq

Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente

Save this picture!
Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente. Image © Germán Saíz
Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente. Image © Germán Saíz

Berro House / Jimenez Linares

Save this picture!
Casa del Berro / Jimenez Linares - 3. Image © David Zarzoso
Casa del Berro / Jimenez Linares - 3. Image © David Zarzoso

Little Maggie Residence / ROAM Architects

Save this picture!
Casa Little Maggie / ROAM Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Casa Little Maggie / ROAM Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt

Synthetic

Casa à Beira Mar / Llamazares Pomés Arquitectura - 17

Save this picture!
Casa à Beira Mar / Llamazares Pomés Arquitectura - 17. Image © José Hevia
Casa à Beira Mar / Llamazares Pomés Arquitectura - 17. Image © José Hevia

Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura - 9

Save this picture!
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura - 9. Image © Julia Totoli
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura - 9. Image © Julia Totoli

Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture

Save this picture!
Apartamentos Alba / mira architecture . Image © DEL RIO BANI
Apartamentos Alba / mira architecture . Image © DEL RIO BANI

Stainless Steel

St Johns Ambulance Station / Marta Nowicka and Co

Save this picture!
Estação St Johns / Marta Nowicka and Co. Image © Vojteck Ketz
Estação St Johns / Marta Nowicka and Co. Image © Vojteck Ketz

House in Jardim Europa / SPBR Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Casa no Jardim Europa / SPBR Arquitetos - 9. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa no Jardim Europa / SPBR Arquitetos - 9. Image © Nelson Kon

Concret

Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Casa Trancoso / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura - 24. Image © André Klotz
Casa Trancoso / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura - 24. Image © André Klotz

Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura - 7

Save this picture!
Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura - 7. Image © Luiza Ananias
Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura - 7. Image © Luiza Ananias

Wood

MDN House / Nook Architects + Amomicasa

Save this picture!
Casa MDN / Nook Architects + Amomicasa. Image © Del Rio Bani
Casa MDN / Nook Architects + Amomicasa. Image © Del Rio Bani

Canal House Amsterdam / i29

Save this picture!
Casa Canal Amsterdam / i29 . Image © Ewout Huibers
Casa Canal Amsterdam / i29 . Image © Ewout Huibers

Ceramic

Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation

Save this picture!
Cafeteria Cenchi / SpaceStation - 13. Image © Weiqi Jin
Cafeteria Cenchi / SpaceStation - 13. Image © Weiqi Jin

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Kitchen Organization: Different Materials for Your Worktop" [Organização na cozinha: diferentes materiais para sua bancada de trabalho] 25 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980640/kitchen-organization-different-materials-for-your-worktop> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream