Kitchen Organization: Different Materials for Your Worktop

Kitchens as we know them today have functionality as their main feature and for that their space was historically organized from an industrial logic. The development of home appliances and the precise definition of the layout guarantee a functional floor plan and the optimization of work in the kitchen. As part of this layout we find the worktops, horizontal half-height surfaces that have multiple uses and, therefore, many possible configurations.

Kitchen worktops are surfaces used for various activities such as sanitizing and preparing food, sanitizing objects and appliances and even storing items or displaying decorative objects. Its functionality is divided between the wet area — the region that is close to the sink and tap where food is handled — and the dry area, which also serves as a workspace, but can also serve as support, storage and even dining spaces. These two areas can be connected to the same countertop, in the case of smaller kitchens, or they can be divided by space, as is the case with islands and kitchen counters.

The difference between wet and dry countertops comes from their functionality, but also serves as a parameter for the choice of finishing materials. As they are in constant contact with water, it is essential that the material of the wet countertop is non-porous and resists constant humidity. In addition, wet countertops usually also come with a piece applied to the wall, which accompanies the countertop in its entirety and prevents water infiltration behind the furniture. While wet countertops are made of stone, stainless steel, synthetic putty or even concrete, dry countertops can be made from organic materials such as wood.

The choice of finishing of the countertops make up functional, resistant and appropriate kitchens for the culture and day-to-day life of each place. Here are examples of workbenches made of different materials:

Stones

Synthetic

Stainless Steel

Concret

Wood

Ceramic