We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Graham Foundation Announces the Names of 2022 Individual Grant Recipients

Graham Foundation Announces the Names of 2022 Individual Grant Recipients

Save this article
Graham Foundation Announces the Names of 2022 Individual Grant Recipients

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 56 new grants to individuals exploring ideas that expand contemporary understandings of architecture. The recipients have been selected from an open call that resulted in nearly 500 submissions. The selected projects are led by 81 individuals with diverse backgrounds. The funded projects, including exhibitions, publications, films, and podcasts, among other formats, encourage experimentation and foster critical discourse in architecture.

The Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts fosters the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society. This year’s grantees will join a worldwide network of individuals that the Graham Foundation has supported since 1956. In that time, the institution has awarded more than 42 million dollars in direct support to almost 5,000 projects by individuals and organizations.

List of Graham Foundation's 2022 Individual Grantees:

Related Article

New European Architecture Platform LINA Supporting Emerging Professionals Launches in June

EXHIBITIONS

Albert Brenchat-Aguilar (London, United Kingdom)
As Hardly Found” in the Art of Tropical Architecture

Imani Jacqueline Brown (London, United Kingdom)
What remains at the ends of the earth?

Sarah Hearne (Los Angeles, CA)
Print Ready Drawings

Sophie Leddick and Edgar Orlaineta (Los Angeles, CA and Mexico City, Mexico)
Sack, mask and stick

Temitayo Ogunbiyi (Gwynedd, PA)
You will wonder if we would have been friends

Ala Tannir (New York, NY)
The Small Old House by the Sea

Krista Thompson (Evanston, IL)
Antonius Roberts: Art, Ecology, and Sacred Space

FILM, VIDEO, AND NEW MEDIA PROJECTS

saay/yaas: Anna Nnenna Abengowe, Patricia Anahory, and Mawena Yehouessi (Abuja, Nigeria; New York, NY; Paris, France; Praia, Cabo Verde)
her(e), otherwise

Helene Kazan (London, United Kingdom)
Frame of Accountability

Laila Kazmi (Elk Grove, CA)
Reaching New Heights: Fazlur Rahman Khan and The Skyscraper

Catalina Mejía Moreno and Huda Tayob (Cape Town, South Africa; Hove, United Kingdom)
Architectures of the South: Bruising, Remembering, Repairing

Mona Minkara (Boston, MA)
Planes, Trains, and Canes

PUBLICATIONS

Emanuel Admassu and Anita N. Bateman (Houston, TX and New York, NY)
Where is Africa

Ashley Bigham (Columbus, OH)
Fulfilled: Architecture, Excess, and Desire

Marshall Brown (Princeton, NJ)
The Architecture of Collage

Louise Emily Carver and Angela Rui (Berlin, Germany and Milan, Italy)
Aquaria. Or the Illusion of a Boxed Sea

Jean-Louis Cohen (New York, NY)
Russia's Architecture 1861–1991: Poetics and Politics

Gustavo Diéguez, Felipe Mesa, and Ana Valderrama (Buenos Aires, Argentina; Champaign, IL; and Phoenix, AZ)
Design-Build Studios in Latin America: Teaching through a Social Agenda

Chris Dingwall, David Hartt, and Daniel Schulman (Chicago, IL; Hamtramck, MI; and Philadelphia, PA)
Black Designers in Chicago

David Escudero (Madrid, Spain)
Neorealist Architecture: Aesthetics of Dwelling in Postwar Italy

Oxana Gourinovitch (Berlin, Germany)
National Theatre: Architecture of Soviet Modernism and Nation Building

Freyja Hartzell (New York, NY)
Richard Riemerschmid's Extraordinary Living Things

Renata Hejduk, Steven Hillyer, Kim Shkapich, and Jim Williamson (Lubbock, TX; New York, NY; Scottsdale, AZ; and Wellfleet, MA)
The Ethical Mirror: Architecture, Dissidence, and the Radical Imagination

Blair Kamin and Lee Bey (Chicago, IL)
Who Is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago

Pamela Karimi (New Bedford, MA)
Alternative Iran: Contemporary Art and Critical Spatial Practice

Indra Kagis McEwen (Montreal, Canada)
All the King's Horses: Vitruvius in an Age of Princes

Marina Otero Verzier (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)
Evanescent Institutions: On the Politics of Temporary Architecture

Adair Rounthwaite (Seattle, WA)
This Is Not My World: Art and Public Space in Socialist Zagreb

Ozayr Saloojee and Jamie Vanucchi (Ithaca, NY and Ottawa, Canada)
Design Research for Uncertain Futures

Joel Sanders (New York, NY)
Stalled!: Inclusive Public Restrooms

Robin Schuldenfrei (London, United Kingdom)
Objects in Exile: Modernism across Borders, 1930–1960

Mark Shepard (Buffalo, NY)
There Are No Facts: Attentive Algorithms, Extractive Data Practices, and the Quantification of Everyday Life

Anooradha Iyer Siddiqi (New York, NY)
Architecture of Migration: The Dadaab Refugee Camps and Humanitarian Settlement

Susan Slyomovics (Los Angeles, CA)
Monuments Decolonized: Algeria’s French Colonial Heritage

Gregor Stemmrich (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)
Dan Graham—Some Rockin’

Jo-ey Tang (San Francisco, CA)
arms ache avid aeon: Nancy Brooks Brody / Joy Episalla / Zoe Leonard / Carrie Yamaoka: fierce pussy amplified

André Tavares (Porto, Portugal)
Architecture Follows Fish

Beth Weinstein (Tucson, AZ)
Architecture + Choreography: Collaborations in Dance, Space, and Time

RESEARCH PROJECTS

Riff Studio: Rekha Auguste-Nelson, Farnoosh Rafaie, and Isabel Strauss (Cambridge, MA; New York, NY; and Northridge, CA)
Architecture of Reparations—Case Study House

Michelle Barrett and Chris Daemmrich (Kansas City, MO and New Orleans, LA)
Emergent Grounds for Design Education

Kimberly Juanita Brown (Manchester, CT)
Black Elegies

Fernanda Canales (Mexico City, Mexico)
If Women Made Cities: Expanding Coexistence

Dane Carlson, Sonam Lama, and Yungdrung Tsewang (Elsah, IL; Jomsom and Kathmandu, Nepal)
Landscape is Change: Doing the Work of Making Landscape across Time

Jingru (Cyan) Cheng, Mengfan Wang, and Chen Zhan (Beijing, China and London, United Kingdom)
Ripple Ripple Rippling

Tonia Sing Chi (Oakland, CA)
Storytelling Spaces of Solidarity in the Asian Diaspora

Coleman Collins (New York, NY)
The (De)Ontological Oblique

Sharmyn Cruz Rivera and Danny Giles (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)
Josephine's

Aria Dean (New York, NY)
Abattoir, U.S.A!

Marco Ferrari and Elise Misao Hunchuck (Milan, Italy)
Sky River

Joseph Giovannini (New York, NY)
Zaha: A Biography

Joseph R. Hartman (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Eye of the Hurricane: Politics of Art, Architecture, and Climate in the Modern Caribbean

Sara Hendren (Cambridge, MA)
The “Ideas Team” at Cherry Road: Day Centers, Cognitive Disability, and Reimagining the Art Therapy Encounter

Kelley Lemon (Champaign, IL)
Connections through the Black Agricultural Landscape

Nifemi Marcus-Bello (Lagos, Nigeria)
Africa—A Design Utopia

Sonal Mithal and Arul Paul (Ahmedabad and Mangalore, India)
Queering Nawabi Lucknow: Architecture and the Colonial Archive

Dahlia Nduom (Washington, DC)
Tourism, Tropicalization and the Architectural Image

Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Graham Foundation Announces the Names of 2022 Individual Grant Recipients" 27 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982644/graham-foundation-announces-the-names-of-2022-individual-grant-recipients> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream