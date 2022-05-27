Graham Foundation Announces the Names of 2022 Individual Grant Recipients

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 56 new grants to individuals exploring ideas that expand contemporary understandings of architecture. The recipients have been selected from an open call that resulted in nearly 500 submissions. The selected projects are led by 81 individuals with diverse backgrounds. The funded projects, including exhibitions, publications, films, and podcasts, among other formats, encourage experimentation and foster critical discourse in architecture.
The Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts fosters the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society. This year’s grantees will join a worldwide network of individuals that the Graham Foundation has supported since 1956. In that time, the institution has awarded more than 42 million dollars in direct support to almost 5,000 projects by individuals and organizations.
List of Graham Foundation's 2022 Individual Grantees:
EXHIBITIONS
Albert Brenchat-Aguilar (London, United Kingdom)
“As Hardly Found” in the Art of Tropical Architecture
Imani Jacqueline Brown (London, United Kingdom)
What remains at the ends of the earth?
Sarah Hearne (Los Angeles, CA)
Print Ready Drawings
Sophie Leddick and Edgar Orlaineta (Los Angeles, CA and Mexico City, Mexico)
Sack, mask and stick
Temitayo Ogunbiyi (Gwynedd, PA)
You will wonder if we would have been friends
Ala Tannir (New York, NY)
The Small Old House by the Sea
Krista Thompson (Evanston, IL)
Antonius Roberts: Art, Ecology, and Sacred Space
FILM, VIDEO, AND NEW MEDIA PROJECTS
saay/yaas: Anna Nnenna Abengowe, Patricia Anahory, and Mawena Yehouessi (Abuja, Nigeria; New York, NY; Paris, France; Praia, Cabo Verde)
her(e), otherwise
Helene Kazan (London, United Kingdom)
Frame of Accountability
Laila Kazmi (Elk Grove, CA)
Reaching New Heights: Fazlur Rahman Khan and The Skyscraper
Catalina Mejía Moreno and Huda Tayob (Cape Town, South Africa; Hove, United Kingdom)
Architectures of the South: Bruising, Remembering, Repairing
Mona Minkara (Boston, MA)
Planes, Trains, and Canes
PUBLICATIONS
Emanuel Admassu and Anita N. Bateman (Houston, TX and New York, NY)
Where is Africa
Ashley Bigham (Columbus, OH)
Fulfilled: Architecture, Excess, and Desire
Marshall Brown (Princeton, NJ)
The Architecture of Collage
Louise Emily Carver and Angela Rui (Berlin, Germany and Milan, Italy)
Aquaria. Or the Illusion of a Boxed Sea
Jean-Louis Cohen (New York, NY)
Russia's Architecture 1861–1991: Poetics and Politics
Gustavo Diéguez, Felipe Mesa, and Ana Valderrama (Buenos Aires, Argentina; Champaign, IL; and Phoenix, AZ)
Design-Build Studios in Latin America: Teaching through a Social Agenda
Chris Dingwall, David Hartt, and Daniel Schulman (Chicago, IL; Hamtramck, MI; and Philadelphia, PA)
Black Designers in Chicago
David Escudero (Madrid, Spain)
Neorealist Architecture: Aesthetics of Dwelling in Postwar Italy
Oxana Gourinovitch (Berlin, Germany)
National Theatre: Architecture of Soviet Modernism and Nation Building
Freyja Hartzell (New York, NY)
Richard Riemerschmid's Extraordinary Living Things
Renata Hejduk, Steven Hillyer, Kim Shkapich, and Jim Williamson (Lubbock, TX; New York, NY; Scottsdale, AZ; and Wellfleet, MA)
The Ethical Mirror: Architecture, Dissidence, and the Radical Imagination
Blair Kamin and Lee Bey (Chicago, IL)
Who Is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago
Pamela Karimi (New Bedford, MA)
Alternative Iran: Contemporary Art and Critical Spatial Practice
Indra Kagis McEwen (Montreal, Canada)
All the King's Horses: Vitruvius in an Age of Princes
Marina Otero Verzier (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)
Evanescent Institutions: On the Politics of Temporary Architecture
Adair Rounthwaite (Seattle, WA)
This Is Not My World: Art and Public Space in Socialist Zagreb
Ozayr Saloojee and Jamie Vanucchi (Ithaca, NY and Ottawa, Canada)
Design Research for Uncertain Futures
Joel Sanders (New York, NY)
Stalled!: Inclusive Public Restrooms
Robin Schuldenfrei (London, United Kingdom)
Objects in Exile: Modernism across Borders, 1930–1960
Mark Shepard (Buffalo, NY)
There Are No Facts: Attentive Algorithms, Extractive Data Practices, and the Quantification of Everyday Life
Anooradha Iyer Siddiqi (New York, NY)
Architecture of Migration: The Dadaab Refugee Camps and Humanitarian Settlement
Susan Slyomovics (Los Angeles, CA)
Monuments Decolonized: Algeria’s French Colonial Heritage
Gregor Stemmrich (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)
Dan Graham—Some Rockin’
Jo-ey Tang (San Francisco, CA)
arms ache avid aeon: Nancy Brooks Brody / Joy Episalla / Zoe Leonard / Carrie Yamaoka: fierce pussy amplified
André Tavares (Porto, Portugal)
Architecture Follows Fish
Beth Weinstein (Tucson, AZ)
Architecture + Choreography: Collaborations in Dance, Space, and Time
RESEARCH PROJECTS
Riff Studio: Rekha Auguste-Nelson, Farnoosh Rafaie, and Isabel Strauss (Cambridge, MA; New York, NY; and Northridge, CA)
Architecture of Reparations—Case Study House
Michelle Barrett and Chris Daemmrich (Kansas City, MO and New Orleans, LA)
Emergent Grounds for Design Education
Kimberly Juanita Brown (Manchester, CT)
Black Elegies
Fernanda Canales (Mexico City, Mexico)
If Women Made Cities: Expanding Coexistence
Dane Carlson, Sonam Lama, and Yungdrung Tsewang (Elsah, IL; Jomsom and Kathmandu, Nepal)
Landscape is Change: Doing the Work of Making Landscape across Time
Jingru (Cyan) Cheng, Mengfan Wang, and Chen Zhan (Beijing, China and London, United Kingdom)
Ripple Ripple Rippling
Tonia Sing Chi (Oakland, CA)
Storytelling Spaces of Solidarity in the Asian Diaspora
Coleman Collins (New York, NY)
The (De)Ontological Oblique
Sharmyn Cruz Rivera and Danny Giles (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)
Josephine's
Aria Dean (New York, NY)
Abattoir, U.S.A!
Marco Ferrari and Elise Misao Hunchuck (Milan, Italy)
Sky River
Joseph Giovannini (New York, NY)
Zaha: A Biography
Joseph R. Hartman (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Eye of the Hurricane: Politics of Art, Architecture, and Climate in the Modern Caribbean
Sara Hendren (Cambridge, MA)
The “Ideas Team” at Cherry Road: Day Centers, Cognitive Disability, and Reimagining the Art Therapy Encounter
Kelley Lemon (Champaign, IL)
Connections through the Black Agricultural Landscape
Nifemi Marcus-Bello (Lagos, Nigeria)
Africa—A Design Utopia
Sonal Mithal and Arul Paul (Ahmedabad and Mangalore, India)
Queering Nawabi Lucknow: Architecture and the Colonial Archive
Dahlia Nduom (Washington, DC)
Tourism, Tropicalization and the Architectural Image
Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.