World
ISSN 0719-8884

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Kindergarten
  Belgium
  Space for Creative Learning De Leerboom Halle / BRUT Architecture and Urban Design

Space for Creative Learning De Leerboom Halle / BRUT Architecture and Urban Design

Space for Creative Learning De Leerboom Halle / BRUT Architecture and Urban Design

© Steven Neyrinck

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Elementary & Middle School
Halle, Belgium
  • Client/Owner : GO! Onderwijs van de Vlaamse Gemeenschap
  • City : Halle
  • Country : Belgium
© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck

Text description provided by the architects. This project gives the existing school campus a new appearance on the street. By positioning the new volume perpendicular to the street, the campus opens up toward the surrounding neighborhood. Furthermore, this configuration minimizes the impact of the new volume on the streetscape.

© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck

New and spacious cycling and walking route along the building creates a new address for the primary school and the campus. This safe entrance will be further emphasized by an enhanced street profile.

© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck

The building is organized in a simple and functional way with three floors each containing four classrooms. The compact footprint leaves space for a much-needed outdoor playground. On the northern facade, clusters of four classrooms are organized along with a spacious circulation.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

This hallway functions as a meeting area and a breakout room which opens up possibilities for creative learning. In this way, the boundaries between the different grades are truly broken down and encounters between pupils are encouraged.

© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck

The canopy on the southern facade connects the dining area and the double-high polyvalent hall with the administration on the first floor. An outdoor class on top of the canopy forms a central meeting area between the 3 floors of the new building. An eye-catching staircase connects the different outdoor spaces and the school into one continuous creative learning experience.

© Steven Neyrinck
© Steven Neyrinck

Project location

Halle, Belgium

BRUT Architecture and Urban Design
ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolBelgium
Cite: "Space for Creative Learning De Leerboom Halle / BRUT Architecture and Urban Design" 25 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982476/space-for-creative-learning-de-leerboom-halle-brut-architecture-and-urban-design> ISSN 0719-8884

