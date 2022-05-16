We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Italy
  5. Renovation of a Milan Laboratory to a Family Loft / Tomoarchitects

Renovation of a Milan Laboratory to a Family Loft / Tomoarchitects

Renovation of a Milan Laboratory to a Family Loft / Tomoarchitects

© Matteo Piazza© Matteo Piazza© Matteo Piazza© Matteo Piazza+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Adaptive Reuse, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: Tomoarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Matteo Piazza
  • Lead Architect : Tommaso Fantoni
  • Project Coordinator : Elena Matossi L'orsa
  • Specialist Lighting Designer : Hilite
  • City : Milan
  • Country : Italy
© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

Text description provided by the architects. For this renovation and conversion of an old laboratory to a residential use situated into a typical yard in the heart of Milan’s center, the brief was to bring back to life the original bare structure of the house and try to maintain it as visible as much as possible. The whole space, walls, and ceiling had been covered with an anonymous whiteboard for the past decades, so the challenge was an extreme work of restoration of the bricks and the wood ceiling which had badly deteriorated with time. Ground floor excavation and sonification work were added to this complex restoration.

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

Starting from raw contemporary and sustainable materials of high quality as concrete, wood, steel, iron, glass, and leather, we added to the original structure dating back to the 18th century. The project develops over 300 square meters, 200 on the ground floor level and 100 on the mezzanine level, where open but separated spaces create a perfect balance between stenographic effect and functionality.

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

The original brick arches articulate the ambient, across a series of diagonal visual perspectives that allow simultaneously full view across the space by maintaining privacy where necessary.

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

The layout is clearly organized to separate day and night areas with open space filters like kitchen and studio, so as to allow co-penetration but also separation.

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza
Section
Section

The loft develops on two levels directly connected to each other through the central core of the house with the stainless steel and oak staircase, located in the circular concrete structure. It is around this slick solid drum where all circulation happens.

Section
Section

High-quality craftsmanship and technology combine themselves to create a very attractive and efficient space.

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

In all the meticulous attention to details, shapes, and solutions, all edges are rounded where possible, including one of the casted concrete walls, to give fluidity to all movements, to the touch, and to the eye.

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

Project location

Address:Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

Tomoarchitects
Brick

