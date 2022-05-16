DAAily Guides Present Exclusive Highlights of Milan Design Week

Aiming to give more to our users and from three different- yet united- perspectives, Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily which make up DAAily Platforms, will be providing visitors of Milan Design Week an exclusive selection of inspiring architecture and design highlights via two inclusive guides. The DAAily Milano Fair Guide and DAAily Milano City Guide will serve as the best example of what the power of the three provides to creatives during one of the biggest design events of the year.

Architonic will be exploring the vast world of product and interior design, Designboom will introduce state of the art influencers from the world or creation, art, and design, and ArchDaily will be highlighting the newest trends in architecture and urban design. Taking into account these three perspectives, the Guides will offer Milan Design Week visitors as well as the architecture and design community an incomparable value. Explore and download the DAAily Milano City Guide and DAAily Milano Fair Guide by accessing each link.

Save this picture! Apple Piazza Liberty / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Two guides will be available; the DAAily fair guide and DAAily city guide, each offering visitors different perspectives on what to expect during Milan Design Week. 30,000 copies of the DAAily fair guide will be distributed in the fairgrounds, each offering a selection of the best brands to see at the Fiera, a background on why the fair is so important for the industry, and navigational tools to make the most out of the visit to the fair, in both print and digital formats. Similarly, 30,000 copies of the DAAily city guide will be distributed around the city of Milan. The guide includes showrooms, architectural insights, selected locations, events, and things to do in the City of Milan, location of hotspots where visitors can find their guides and bags while discovering inspiring venues, all in print and digital format.

While the scope of the Guides’ content has evolved, both remain a navigational tool to use during Milan Design Week, exploring themes of history, lifestyle, brands, news, fashion, buildings, products, architects, designers, and people by some of the biggest names in the industry such as BALLY, Christian Fischbacher, Brunner, Vibia, MAGIS, Andreu World, and ames, to name a few. Technology has also played a part in improving the user experience, as each includes QR codes that link to useful digital maps and articles, as well as how to reach the DAAily bar and the Live Talks programs scheduled throughout the week.

Save this picture! Motta Milano 1928 / Collidanielarchitetto. Image © Matteo Piazza

DAAily's events will be taking place from Tuesday June 7th until Friday June 10th, from 2pm to 9pm at DAAily bar at Swiss Corner, Piazza Cavour / Via Palestro 2 20121 Milano.