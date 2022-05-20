We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. When Architecture Innovates in Beauty Salons

When Architecture Innovates in Beauty Salons

Usually, people look for a beauty salon to leave transformed. In addition to the aesthetic changes, the environment itself can trigger different sensations that change the mood of customers. That being said, some establishments hire architects and interior designers to think of ways to innovate their spaces. Relaxing, having fun, surprising, are just some of the actions that can be passed through a project that thinks about different ways to bring comfort to users.

Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image: © Takumi Ota
Maitre Hair Salon / FATHOM. Image: © Tatsuya Tabii
end…Link Beauty Salon / Yasunari Tsukada Design. Image: © Stirling Elmendorf
Hairdresser's Salon Talstrasse Zürich / Wuelser Bechtel Architekten. Image: © Stefan Wülser

Below, we've selected ten projects that demonstrate how architecture and interior design can enhance a person's experience and sensations in a beauty salon.

Say No Mo Beauty Salon / balbek bureau

Say No Mo Beauty Salon / balbek bureau. Image: © Yevhenii Avramenko
Maitre Hair Salon / FATHOM

Maitre Hair Salon / FATHOM. Image: © Tatsuya Tabii
Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image: © Takumi Ota
André Luís Coiffeur Beauty Salon / TRPC Arquitetos

André Luís Coiffeur Beauty Salon / TRPC Arquitetos. Image: © Adalberto Vilela
Belle.Club Beauty Salon / flipê arquitetura

Belle.Club Beauty Salon / flipê arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
A.S. Barbershop / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

A.S. Barbershop / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti
Roji Salon / Craig Tan Architects

Roji Salon / Craig Tan Architects. Image: © Ross Honeysett
end…Link Beauty Salon / Yasunari Tsukada Design

end…Link Beauty Salon / Yasunari Tsukada Design. Image: © Stirling Elmendorf
Hairdresser's Salon Talstrasse Zürich / Wuelser Bechtel Architekten

Hairdresser's Salon Talstrasse Zürich / Wuelser Bechtel Architekten. Image: © Stefan Wülser
Kapo Patio 24 Beauty Salon / Bruta Arquitetura

Kapo Patio 24 Beauty Salon / Bruta Arquitetura. Image: © Cristiano Bauce
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

