When Architecture Innovates in Beauty Salons

Usually, people look for a beauty salon to leave transformed. In addition to the aesthetic changes, the environment itself can trigger different sensations that change the mood of customers. That being said, some establishments hire architects and interior designers to think of ways to innovate their spaces. Relaxing, having fun, surprising, are just some of the actions that can be passed through a project that thinks about different ways to bring comfort to users.
