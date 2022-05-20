When Architecture Innovates in Beauty Salons

Save this picture! André Luís Coiffeur Beauty Salon / TRPC Arquitetos. Image: © Adalberto Vilela

Usually, people look for a beauty salon to leave transformed. In addition to the aesthetic changes, the environment itself can trigger different sensations that change the mood of customers. That being said, some establishments hire architects and interior designers to think of ways to innovate their spaces. Relaxing, having fun, surprising, are just some of the actions that can be passed through a project that thinks about different ways to bring comfort to users.

Below, we've selected ten projects that demonstrate how architecture and interior design can enhance a person's experience and sensations in a beauty salon.

Save this picture! Say No Mo Beauty Salon / balbek bureau. Image: © Yevhenii Avramenko

Save this picture! Maitre Hair Salon / FATHOM. Image: © Tatsuya Tabii

Save this picture! Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image: © Takumi Ota

André Luís Coiffeur Beauty Salon / TRPC Arquitetos

Save this picture! André Luís Coiffeur Beauty Salon / TRPC Arquitetos. Image: © Adalberto Vilela

Save this picture! Belle.Club Beauty Salon / flipê arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! A.S. Barbershop / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti

Save this picture! Roji Salon / Craig Tan Architects. Image: © Ross Honeysett

Save this picture! end…Link Beauty Salon / Yasunari Tsukada Design. Image: © Stirling Elmendorf

Save this picture! Hairdresser's Salon Talstrasse Zürich / Wuelser Bechtel Architekten. Image: © Stefan Wülser