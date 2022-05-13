A Cinema Complex in Iran and an Immersive Library in India: 9 Competition-Winning Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

Save this picture! A Place for a Forgotten Word by Dhruv Shah + Sneha Dhanuka. Image © Dhruv Shah

This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights different competition-winning designs and honorable mentions submitted by the ArchDaily Community. From large scale urban developments to small interventions and installations, this article highlights a selection of projects that have taken part of international and/or national competitions, and have received recognition from their juries.

From a metro station refurbishment that highlights the colors of Belgrade, to a memorial park on the coast of Miami, the award-winning entries are designed by young architects who have reimagined cultural, commercial, and urban projects, and provided innovative solutions that cater to the city and community. This round up also includes projects in Pakistan, Czech Republic, Germany, Vietnam, and Turkey.

Read on to discover 9 curated projects highlighting competition-winning designs and honorable mentions, along with their project descriptions from the architects.

Memorial Park

Tatiana Ivanova and Mikhail Skisov

IDA 2021 - Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Memorial Park by Tatiana Ivanova, Mikhail Skisov. Image Courtesy of Tatiana Ivanova, Mikhail Skisov

The architectural concept of the memorial park is intended to reflect its ideological role in the development of urban structure. It will have cultural and historical value. Memorial Park in the city of Miami symbolizes the ruins of a collapsed residential building in Surfside. References to the tragedy that happened on the night of June 24, 2021 take various forms in the project. Concrete, stone, metal and water are the main materials of the project.

Cinema Complex

Boom Mah Jadoo



University of Architecture and Art in Iran Competition - Best Design

Save this picture! Cinema Complex by Boom Mah Jadoo. Image Courtesy of Sahar Nadaly - by Sara Nadali

The human mind flies through the fantasy world by seeing a beautiful picture and a film that delights her. The idea of designing of this cinematic complex of propeller wings and dynamic prototypes has been taken. The cinema complex includes the following spaces: 3 floors: grand floor- first floor - second floor 8 cinema halls galleries - 1 floor: basement floor: 4 concert halls 4 cinemas and galleries. The building consists of two separate wings, which connect with a ramp to the center of the building. The visitors can enter the building from two ways and visit it: first way is the lifts and stairs inside the building and the second way is the central ramp of the building. The central ramp is used as a seasonal gallery.

Karstadt am Hermannplatz

Lendager, Studio Ensømble

International Reuse Competition - First Place

Save this picture! Karstadt am Hermannplatz by Lendager, Studio Ensømble. Image © Lendager

Lendager has won the international reuse competition for recycling the construction and materials from an existing car park behind the historic Karstadt department store at Hermannplatz in Berlin. The proposal ’Reparked’ grows from what is already on-site in terms of materials, spatial constraints, and the unique possibilities that arise when grasping these as an opportunity to enact positive change. The vision is that all materials stay on site, recirculated and ‘reparked’ in new, aesthetic configurations. The proposal will now be further elaborated together with the developer SIGNA Real Estate.

Desire to Fly High

Ibstac Architects & Planners



International Competition - First Place

Save this picture! Desire to fly high by Ibstac Architects & Planners. Image © Dinh Van Phong, Pham Huu Bach

Hai Phong's new Political - Administrative Center project is a key work, identified as a new development core area of Hai Phong to the North, associated with the sustainable development orientation of Thuy Nguyen city. The project was built on a total area of 324 hectares with an investment cost of nearly 10,000 billion VND. Based on the scale and significance of the project, IBSTAC came up with the idea of Wingspan with the desire to reach out, expressing the modernity, aesthetics and symbolism of the port city.

Sehn-e-Chaman, Pakistan Park and Museum

Sikander Ajam Associates

Pakistan Park and Museum Design Competition - Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Sehn-e-Chaman, Pakistan Park and Museum by Sikander Ajam Associates. Image Courtesy of Sikander Ajam Associates

The proposed Quaid’s Museum and Park design is an opportunity to work towards addressing urban and sociological issues within the context of Quaid-i-Azam’s tomb. Given the cultural importance of the site, embodied with its emotional attachment of the nation, the proposed museum and park responds by fostering an inclusive approach through socio-economic outreach of the disenfranchised and under privileged while providing an environment for educational and recreational programs.

Colors of Belgrade Metro

Circle Studio BG & Studio AI



Competition for the conceptual design of 16 Belgrade metro stations on Line 1 - Third Place

Save this picture! Colors of Belgrade Metro by Circle Studio BG & Studio AI. Image Courtesy of CircleStudioBg_Studio Ai

Our idea about the metro as a “place” usually revolves around an abstract image of the entire transport network created for us by metro map designers. This bird’s eye view perspective usually leads into forming a sort of mind image of the metro, represented by the network of interconnected bright colored lines. The bright lines are periodically pierced by dots of well-known names that serve as the only connection with the aboveground city. These points are the entrances to the underground spaces of the subway and therefore it was important to us that they were treated in a unique way. However, the experience of riding with the metro and movement within the metro space is radically different from what this abstract metro map represents. Riding the subway is a very real and sensual way of getting to know the city, and it is shaped by sounds, smells, lights and darkness, movement and peace, and a tangible experience of being crammed into tight spaces with strangers.

Sanko HQ

RMJM

International Design Competition - First Place

Save this picture! Sanko HQ by RMJM. Image Courtesy of RMJM

RMJM Milano have won a competition to design the new Sanko Headquarters, one of Turkey’s oldest group of companies. Their landmark design was selected among other prestigious firms for its sustainable and innovative features. The studio uses creative and innovative ways to implement sustainability in every design and project they create. It was thus crucial to utilise the local resources in the best sustainable and innovative way possible.

Šíbalův Statek Cultural Center

AOSI

International Competition - First Place

Save this picture! Šíbalův statek by AOSI. Image © Maroš Mitro, Ivo Stejskal

Extensive changes await the long-disused Šíbal’s farm in Kamenný Přívoz: Brno based architects AOSI have won the open architectural competition with their sensitive proposal to transform the buildings into a cultural center that will act as a new focal point for the social life of the village. The design takes its cues from the Czech folk architecture of the area. Gabled roofs supplemented by aeration openings form a prominent part of the village’s character. Stone walls are another typical architectural element owing to the position of the village on the slope of the river valley. The design works with the three existing buildings of Šíbal’s farm and highlights their vernacular expression. A new volume complements the spatial arrangement and takes on the materiality of the existing stone wall.

A Place for a Forgotten Word

Dhruv Shah + Sneha Dhanuka

Tiny Library 2021 Competition - Honorable Mention

Save this picture! A Place for a Forgotten Word by Dhruv Shah + Sneha Dhanuka. Image © Dhruv Shah

The library is imagined, not as a permanent space that is given to the people, but as a living organism that shapes itself and grows over time with the users. The design is envisioned as an immersive experience into the landscape, revealing the structure and concrete monoliths engraved with alphabets of the threatened language Gondi, which strongly symbolize the presence, importance, and relevance of the tribal culture.

