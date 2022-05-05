We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. OMA / Jason Long Transforms Former Warehouse into Mixed-Use Arts and Community Venue in Detroit

OMA / Jason Long Transforms Former Warehouse into Mixed-Use Arts and Community Venue in Detroit

Save this article
OMA / Jason Long Transforms Former Warehouse into Mixed-Use Arts and Community Venue in Detroit
Save this picture!
Proposed, South Facade. Image © OMA and Luxigon
Proposed, South Facade. Image © OMA and Luxigon

OMA's New York office led by Jason Long revealed an adaptive reuse project in Detroit, transforming a former bakery and warehouse into mixed-use art, education and community space. Developed in collaboration with Library Street Collective, the project provides new headquarters for two local non-profits, PASC and Signal-Return, while creating a mix of artist studios, galleries, community-serving retail and gathering spaces. Dubbed “LANTERN”, the development is set to become an “activity condenser.”

Aerial, Proposed. Image © OMA and LuxigonCourtyard and Public Alley. Image © OMA and LuxigonKercheval and McCllellan Entry. Image © OMA and LuxigonExisting, South Building Facade. Image © OMA+ 15

Save this picture!
Aerial, Proposed. Image © OMA and Luxigon
Aerial, Proposed. Image © OMA and Luxigon

The existing structure is currently in a state of disrepair, which opened up new opportunities for the design. An area missing its roof and end wall is transformed into an accessible courtyard at the heart of the development, surrounded by gallery spaces that reinforce its public character. The neighbourhood serving functions also open up to the courtyard. The two non-profit organizations will be the anchor of the 2,000 square meter complex, with programming dispersed within the existing structures to maximize community interface and access points.   

Save this picture!
Kercheval and McCllellan Entry. Image © OMA and Luxigon
Kercheval and McCllellan Entry. Image © OMA and Luxigon

PASC and Signal-Return are both extraordinary organizations with a multi-faceted approach to community building through the arts. To support and enhance their ambitions, we are both turning the building in on itself and out toward the neighborhood to bring a new density of activity and creative life to East Village - Jason Long, OMA Partner.

Related Article

OMA / Jason Long's Adaptive Reuse of Historic Houston Post Office Opens to the Public

 Existing bricked or boarded-up openings will be opened strategically, and gallery windows will be extruded to become vitrines. The south façade of the building currently features a blind concrete masonry wall. Rather than proposing windows, the design features 1,500 drilled holes in the concrete masonry façade, filled with glass blocks. This field of opening will subtly reveal the activities inside. 

Save this picture!
Existing, South Building Facade. Image © OMA
Existing, South Building Facade. Image © OMA
Save this picture!
Proposed, South Facade. Image © OMA and Luxigon
Proposed, South Facade. Image © OMA and Luxigon

  • Partner-in-Charge: Jason Long
  • Associate: Chris Yoon
  • Project Architect: Samuel Biroscak
  • Team: Yiyao Wang, Cameron Fullmer, Mariana Curti
  • Executive Architect: Metro Cad Group
  • Structure: Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.
  • MEP: EAM Engineers, Inc.
  • General Contractor: CIR Group Arts
  • Nonprofit Partners: Signal-Return Press, Progressive Art Studio Collective (PASC)

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "OMA / Jason Long Transforms Former Warehouse into Mixed-Use Arts and Community Venue in Detroit" 05 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981334/oma-jason-long-transforms-former-warehouse-into-mixed-use-arts-and-community-venue-in-detroit> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream