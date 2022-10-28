Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods

Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods

Save
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods

The relationship between art and humanity goes back to the origins of civilization. Museums have become places where endless collections of art and artifacts tell the history of time,  humankind, cities, and thousands of other stories about cultures and societies. The role of the museum has evolved throughout the years, taking various forms and scales, one of which is the modern-day art gallery. 

The importance of art and culture in contemporary cities and neighborhoods is indisputable, however, there are various roles galleries play in introducing art and culture into everyday life. Why are these spaces valuable for communities? How do these galleries foster emerging artists? How can galleries revitalize neighborhoods? 

Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 2 of 35Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 3 of 35Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 4 of 35Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 5 of 35+ 35

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 12 of 35
Storefront Library / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects. Image © Naho Kubota

There are hundreds of ways the cities benefit from this relationship with art and culture. Cultural galleries provide a space for public participation, debates, dialogue, and meeting spaces in the communities, cultivating a sense of belonging and identity among the users. They stimulate the public appreciation of art and of diverse topics relevant to surrounding communities and cities. Besides, these spaces usually come accompanied by other uses such as coffee shops, bookstores, libraries, and event spaces that engage other markets and attract more diverse people. 

Related Article

Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World

Many galleries also work as incubators for emerging artists, supporting them financially, but mainly by giving them the opportunity to showcase their works and reach other institutions, the general public, and in consequence, making their work more visible. They provide a space for rewinding and taking a break from the bustle of the city, creating as well spaces for collective and individual reflection. 

The galleries explored here are examples of spaces created into existing structures within cities, that went through an adaptive process and construction to become spaces for art and culture.  In this sense, they can be seen as small incisions of culture into the urban fabric of neighborhoods, bringing in conversations, color, life, and community life altogether. 

Storefront for Art and Architecture. New York

Founded in 1982 by Kyong Park, Storefront for Art and Architecture, with its unique facade as an exhibition platform itself, is a hub for exploration and understanding of the built environment, bringing together artists, architects, designers, and other creative professionals with the general public.

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 5 of 35
Storefront for Storefront / PARA. Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 13 of 35
Storefront for Art and Architecture. Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 14 of 35
Storefront for Art and Architecture. Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 25 of 35
Storefront Library / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects

Carles Taché Art Gallery. Barcelona

Located in one of Barcelona's museum areas, the multiple-times awarded gallery is committed to the promotion of various artists and disciplines within the arts. 

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 10 of 35
Carles Taché Art Gallery . Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 11 of 35
Carles Taché Art Gallery . Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 29 of 35
Carles Taché Art Gallery

Galeria Superficie. São Paulo

Galeria Superficie, since 2014, has been supporting the development of contemporary artists' careers while hosting a select program of exhibitions. 

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 3 of 35
Galeria Superficie. Image © Naira Mattia
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 21 of 35
Galeria Superficie. Image © Naira Mattia
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 27 of 35
Galeria Superficie

DiabloRosso Gallery. Panamá

Since 2006, DiabloRosso is a gallery that is advocated bringing contemporary art into communities and supporting and promoting emerging artistic talents.

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 2 of 35
DiabloRosso. Image © Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 15 of 35
DiabloRosso. Image © Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 16 of 35
DiabloRosso. Image © Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 34 of 35
DiabloRosso

Bezalel Gallery Of Contemporary Art. Tel Aviv

The gallery is the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design's own exhibition space. It features the works of the academy's students and community. 

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 18 of 35
Contemporary Art Gallery. Image © Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 17 of 35
Contemporary Art Gallery. Image © Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 28 of 35
Contemporary Art Gallery

Gordon Gallery. Jerusalem

Known for its collection of fine Israeli art, the gallery was established in 1966 and since then has been exhibiting hundreds of works of art, publications, and books showcasing leading Israeli artists of the contemporary scene.

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 23 of 35
Gordon Gallery Jerusalem . Image © Gidon Levin
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 24 of 35
Gordon Gallery Jerusalem . Image © Gidon Levin

Underdogs Gallery. Lisbon

With a close connection to the urban art world, Underdogs Gallery features the work of Portuguese and international artists, while fostering relationships between artists, the general public, and the city.

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 19 of 35
Underdogs Gallery. Image © Bruno Lopes
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 20 of 35
Underdogs Gallery. Image © Bruno Lopes
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 32 of 35
Underdogs Gallery

Perrotin Gallery. New York

Perrotin Gallery, since its first conception in 1990 has been dedicated to helping artists fulfill their projects. Besides the exhibition of artwork, the gallery is also an editorial platform. 

Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 6 of 35
Perrotin Gallery. Image © Guillaume Ziccarelli
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 9 of 35
Perrotin Gallery. Image © Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 22 of 35
Perrotin Gallery . Image © Guillaume Ziccarelli
Save this picture!
Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods - Image 30 of 35
Perrotin Gallery

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Paula Pintos. "Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods" 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981319/art-galleries-inserted-into-the-urban-fabric-8-examples-of-art-and-culture-introduced-in-neighborhoods> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags