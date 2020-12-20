Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Israel
  5. Contemporary Art Gallery / Asaf Lerman

Contemporary Art Gallery / Asaf Lerman

Save this project
Contemporary Art Gallery / Asaf Lerman

© Amit Geron© Amit Geron© Amit Geron© Jochum Richard+ 19

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Cultural Architecture, Gallery, Adaptive Reuse
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architect In Charge:Asaf Lerman
  • Design Team:Asaf Lerman Architects
  • City:Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country:Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a former print factory at the southern end of Tel Aviv, this intervention within an existing industrial building explores the boundaries and potentials of re-use as a design brief. The building on 117 Herzl Street was a mediocre architectural product in the positive sense of the word. It had other qualities too, being practical, average, unremarkable, generic, and faded.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

But in fact, its actual neutrality allowed a major intervention which did not suffice with a mere face lift and the creation of a polished art space. On the contrary, the intervention was set out to tackle the existing building with contemporary tools and concepts aimed at manifesting the conflict between the found object/building, and the new use inserted into it.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jochum Richard
© Jochum Richard

The tension raised between these two extremes can be described as a new category of space. Rather than re-enforcing a mythic – out of the sands tabula rasa modernism - as the history of Tel Aviv has been branded with, we were looking at it bastard forms that emerge out of the TLV Jaffa hybrid at the places of its overlap and seems. Not black, or the 'authentic' of romantic Oriental’s, nor the white of the conscripted modernism, but dirty 'bastard' or mongrel modernism, emerging not out of clear ideologies but out of the confusions and contradictions of urban life.

Save this picture!
© Jochum Richard
© Jochum Richard

Thus, the gallery design is based on a ‘hot-cold’ interaction between extremes. Potential tensions are mapped, then highlighted: new versus old; sensual versus alienated; exposed versus hidden; high versus low; shining versus dim; clear versus opaque; open versus closed; clean versus dirty. This, for us, is the city of Tel Aviv.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tsadok ha-Cohen St 2a, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Asaf Lerman
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIsrael
Cite: "Contemporary Art Gallery / Asaf Lerman" 20 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953590/contemporary-art-gallery-asaf-lerman> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream