World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. United States
  5. Storefront Library / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects

Storefront Library / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects

Save this project
Storefront Library / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
New York, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1095.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Naho Kubota, Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jesco
  • Design Team: Emily Abruzzo, Gerald Bodziak, Michael Cohen, Jacqueline Hall, Yasemin Parlar
  • Clients: Storefront for Art and Architecture
  • Curator: Eva Franch i Gillabert
  • Graphic Design: Pentagram
  • Fabrication: Asa Pingree
  • Video Editing: The Mill
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Abruzzo Bodziak Architects (ABA) designed the installation for the exhibition Architecture Books Yet to Be Written at New York City’s Storefront for Art and Architecture gallery. The exhibition served as the anchor program for the New York Architecture Book Fair, which invites us to reflect upon the cultural contribution of architecture through books from 1982 to today.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

By extending the gallery’s iconic rotating facade panels into bookshelves that pierce the public space of the sidewalk, Abruzzo Bodziak sets the stage for an exhibition shaped by public participation and dialogue. The shelves, constructed of painted MDF, contain a selection of iconic architecture books published over the past 35 years, as selected through Storefront’s recent “Global Survey”. The books stand up with the help of custom aluminum Book Marks which also display brief statements that recontextualize their relevance. The shelves are further populated over the course of the exhibit with additional contributions from publishers, nonprofit organizations, creative collectives, and visitors. By remaining relatively sparse, however, the shelves suggest a trajectory for the future of architectural books yet to be written.

Abruzzo Bodziak also designed 5 uniquely shaped mirrored Book Props that serve as nontextual signifiers for chronology within the exhibition. Each Prop is made of acrylic and is displayed together with a book printed with a date on each page. By organizing the books on the shelves by time period, they serve to orient and guide the viewer.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

In addition to completing the exhibition design, Abruzzo Bodziak participated in 24x24x24, a concurrent program at Storefront centered around the design of seating, with a series of public performances. Their design, “Step/Stool” uses readymade objects to create a ziggurat that can be turned to alternately appear as a bench, high stool, stair, or book wedge as it is repositioned. The stool can be read as a pedestal for debate over a book’s inclusion in the historical narrative, and is meant to spark public discussion on how we honor books.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: New York, NY, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Abruzzo Bodziak Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation United States
Cite: "Storefront Library / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects" 31 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932899/storefront-library-abruzzo-bodziak-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream