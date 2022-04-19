We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

2021-2022 Best Emerging Young Architects & Designers in Europe Announced

The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design have announced the winners of the "Europe 40 under 40" program for 2021-2022. The selection gathers emerging architectural and design talents spread across Europe from Albania, Austria, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, and Turkey.

During these challenging times, it is crucial to keep insightful visions alive. Presenting Europe’s most hopeful personalities in the fields of architecture and design is what gives us hope for a better tomorrow”, explains the official brief. Providing an insight into the architectural scene in Europe, the program initiated by The European Centre highlights the next generation of young architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and industrial designers currently under the age of 40, who will impact future living and working environments, cities, and rural areas.

Villa Reden Apartments / Architekt Maciej Franta. Image © Tomasz ZakrzewskiDamião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SGPoint du Jour Apartments / Studio Vincent Eschalier. Image © Axel DahlAround the Net House / MARTINS AFONSO atelier de design + l'atelier miel. Image © Mickaël Martins Afonso+ 8

Mecidiyekoy Art & Istanbul Bookstore / KAAT ARCHITETURE + URBAN & caps.office. Image © Orhun Ulgen Works
Mecidiyekoy Art & Istanbul Bookstore / KAAT ARCHITETURE + URBAN & caps.office. Image © Orhun Ulgen Works

Read on to discover the selection in alphabetical order per country.

Winners' List

  1. Alda Çapi, AÇA — Albania
  2. Stephan Schwarz, ISSS research | architecture | urbanism - Austria
  3. Oliver Steinbauer, STEINBAUER Architektur + design — Austria
  4. Llorenç Batlle, ABBA (Atelier Baste Batlle Architects), — France
  5. Andrien, Cosnefroy FAY ARCHITECTS — France
  6. Emmanuelle Déchelette, Déchelette Architecture — France
  7. Arnaud Depeyre, DEPEYRE MORAND ARCHITECTURES — France
  8. Pierre-Arnaud Descôtes, Pierre-Arnaud Descôtes Architecte - France
  9. Frédéric Einaudi, ATELIER EGR - France
  10. Maria Enescu, SCHÉMAA— France
  11. Vincent Eschalier, Studiο Vincent Eschalier — France
  12. Laure Gahéry, Office Zola architects — France
  13. Adrian Garcin, TAUTEM Architecture — France
  14. Christelle Gautreau, Bond Society — France
  15. Édouard Guyard, Office Zola architects — France
  16. Samson Lacoste, Atelier YokYok — France
  17. Alexandre Lahyani, atelier LÂME Architecture - France
  18. Pierre Le Quer, COMBAS Architectes — France
  19. Luc Pinsard, Atelier YokYok - France
  20. Margaux Puech-Pelipenko, L’atelier b2p architecture — France
  21. Benjamin Rocchi, SAS d'architecture NARA - France
  22. Benoit Rotteleu, Benoit Rotteleur Architecte — France
  23. Dimitri Roussel, DREAM - France
  24. Ingrid Sabatier, ISSS research | architecture | urbanism — France
  25. Nicolas Sisto, Sisto Studios Architects — France
  26. Jérôme Stablon, Bien Urbain - atelier d’architecture — France
  27. Ermis Chalvatzis, Lianou Chalvatzis Architects (Lc Architects) — Greece
  28. Darragh Breathnach, DUA — Ireland
  29. Anna Merci, Anna Merci Architecture — Italy
  30. Maciej Franta, Franta Group — Poland
  31. Mickaël Martins Afonso, Martins Afonso Atelier de Design - Portugal
  32. Rui Dinis, spaceworkers — Portugal
  33. Alina Chereyskaya, SA lab — Russian Federation
  34. María González Aranguren, Aranguren & Gallegos Architects — Spain
  35. Fernando Mena, TOUSIDONIS ANISI — Spain
  36. Konstantino Tousidonis, TOUSIDONIS ANISI — Spain
  37. Michiel Van Driessche, Felixx Landscape Architects & Planners — The Netherlands
  38. Lebriz ATAN KARAATLI, KAAT Architecture + Urban — Turkey
  39. Cihan Sevindik, Nous Architecture — Turkey
  40. Nesile Yalçın, Studio Monas — Turkey

ABC Museum, Illustration and Design Center / Aranguren & Gallegos Architects. Image © Jesús Granada
ABC Museum, Illustration and Design Center / Aranguren & Gallegos Architects. Image © Jesús Granada

The forty architects and designers of 2021-2022 were selected by a jury of five architects:

  • Mino Caggiula: Architect, Founder at Mino Caggiula Architects SA
  • Mert Eyiler: Architect, Founder + Director at MeMALoNDoN
  • Christoph Hesse: Architekt BDA, Dipl. Arch. ETH, Founder at ChristophHesseArchitekten GmbH/ Master of Architecture in Urban Design
  • Dirk U. Moench: Architect, Founder at INUCE
  • Constantinos Yanniotis: Head Architect at Yanniotis & Associates Architectural Bureau

All winning projects will be featured in the exhibition titled “40 Young European Architects with New Visions” that will take place in December 2022 at the European Center, 74 Mitropoleos Str., Athens, Greece. Both the dates and the duration of the exhibition will be announced shortly.

News via The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies

