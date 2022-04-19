2021-2022 Best Emerging Young Architects & Designers in Europe Announced

The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design have announced the winners of the "Europe 40 under 40" program for 2021-2022. The selection gathers emerging architectural and design talents spread across Europe from Albania, Austria, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, and Turkey.
“During these challenging times, it is crucial to keep insightful visions alive. Presenting Europe’s most hopeful personalities in the fields of architecture and design is what gives us hope for a better tomorrow”, explains the official brief. Providing an insight into the architectural scene in Europe, the program initiated by The European Centre highlights the next generation of young architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and industrial designers currently under the age of 40, who will impact future living and working environments, cities, and rural areas.
Read on to discover the selection in alphabetical order per country.
Winners' List
- Alda Çapi, AÇA — Albania
- Stephan Schwarz, ISSS research | architecture | urbanism - Austria
- Oliver Steinbauer, STEINBAUER Architektur + design — Austria
- Llorenç Batlle, ABBA (Atelier Baste Batlle Architects), — France
- Andrien, Cosnefroy FAY ARCHITECTS — France
- Emmanuelle Déchelette, Déchelette Architecture — France
- Arnaud Depeyre, DEPEYRE MORAND ARCHITECTURES — France
- Pierre-Arnaud Descôtes, Pierre-Arnaud Descôtes Architecte - France
- Frédéric Einaudi, ATELIER EGR - France
- Maria Enescu, SCHÉMAA— France
- Vincent Eschalier, Studiο Vincent Eschalier — France
- Laure Gahéry, Office Zola architects — France
- Adrian Garcin, TAUTEM Architecture — France
- Christelle Gautreau, Bond Society — France
- Édouard Guyard, Office Zola architects — France
- Samson Lacoste, Atelier YokYok — France
- Alexandre Lahyani, atelier LÂME Architecture - France
- Pierre Le Quer, COMBAS Architectes — France
- Luc Pinsard, Atelier YokYok - France
- Margaux Puech-Pelipenko, L’atelier b2p architecture — France
- Benjamin Rocchi, SAS d'architecture NARA - France
- Benoit Rotteleu, Benoit Rotteleur Architecte — France
- Dimitri Roussel, DREAM - France
- Ingrid Sabatier, ISSS research | architecture | urbanism — France
- Nicolas Sisto, Sisto Studios Architects — France
- Jérôme Stablon, Bien Urbain - atelier d’architecture — France
- Ermis Chalvatzis, Lianou Chalvatzis Architects (Lc Architects) — Greece
- Darragh Breathnach, DUA — Ireland
- Anna Merci, Anna Merci Architecture — Italy
- Maciej Franta, Franta Group — Poland
- Mickaël Martins Afonso, Martins Afonso Atelier de Design - Portugal
- Rui Dinis, spaceworkers — Portugal
- Alina Chereyskaya, SA lab — Russian Federation
- María González Aranguren, Aranguren & Gallegos Architects — Spain
- Fernando Mena, TOUSIDONIS ANISI — Spain
- Konstantino Tousidonis, TOUSIDONIS ANISI — Spain
- Michiel Van Driessche, Felixx Landscape Architects & Planners — The Netherlands
- Lebriz ATAN KARAATLI, KAAT Architecture + Urban — Turkey
- Cihan Sevindik, Nous Architecture — Turkey
- Nesile Yalçın, Studio Monas — Turkey
The forty architects and designers of 2021-2022 were selected by a jury of five architects:
- Mino Caggiula: Architect, Founder at Mino Caggiula Architects SA
- Mert Eyiler: Architect, Founder + Director at MeMALoNDoN
- Christoph Hesse: Architekt BDA, Dipl. Arch. ETH, Founder at ChristophHesseArchitekten GmbH/ Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- Dirk U. Moench: Architect, Founder at INUCE
- Constantinos Yanniotis: Head Architect at Yanniotis & Associates Architectural Bureau
All winning projects will be featured in the exhibition titled “40 Young European Architects with New Visions” that will take place in December 2022 at the European Center, 74 Mitropoleos Str., Athens, Greece. Both the dates and the duration of the exhibition will be announced shortly.
News via The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies