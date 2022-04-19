2021-2022 Best Emerging Young Architects & Designers in Europe Announced

Save this picture! New Parador of Alcalá / Aranguren & Gallegos Architects. Image © Hisao Suzuki

The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design have announced the winners of the "Europe 40 under 40" program for 2021-2022. The selection gathers emerging architectural and design talents spread across Europe from Albania, Austria, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, and Turkey.

“During these challenging times, it is crucial to keep insightful visions alive. Presenting Europe’s most hopeful personalities in the fields of architecture and design is what gives us hope for a better tomorrow”, explains the official brief. Providing an insight into the architectural scene in Europe, the program initiated by The European Centre highlights the next generation of young architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and industrial designers currently under the age of 40, who will impact future living and working environments, cities, and rural areas.

Read on to discover the selection in alphabetical order per country.

Winners' List

Alda Çapi, AÇA — Albania Stephan Schwarz, ISSS research | architecture | urbanism - Austria Oliver Steinbauer, STEINBAUER Architektur + design — Austria Llorenç Batlle, ABBA (Atelier Baste Batlle Architects), — France Andrien, Cosnefroy FAY ARCHITECTS — France Emmanuelle Déchelette, Déchelette Architecture — France Arnaud Depeyre, DEPEYRE MORAND ARCHITECTURES — France Pierre-Arnaud Descôtes, Pierre-Arnaud Descôtes Architecte - France Frédéric Einaudi, ATELIER EGR - France Maria Enescu, SCHÉMAA— France Vincent Eschalier, Studiο Vincent Eschalier — France Laure Gahéry, Office Zola architects — France Adrian Garcin, TAUTEM Architecture — France Christelle Gautreau, Bond Society — France Édouard Guyard, Office Zola architects — France Samson Lacoste, Atelier YokYok — France Alexandre Lahyani, atelier LÂME Architecture - France Pierre Le Quer, COMBAS Architectes — France Luc Pinsard, Atelier YokYok - France Margaux Puech-Pelipenko, L’atelier b2p architecture — France Benjamin Rocchi, SAS d'architecture NARA - France Benoit Rotteleu, Benoit Rotteleur Architecte — France Dimitri Roussel, DREAM - France Ingrid Sabatier, ISSS research | architecture | urbanism — France Nicolas Sisto, Sisto Studios Architects — France Jérôme Stablon, Bien Urbain - atelier d’architecture — France Ermis Chalvatzis, Lianou Chalvatzis Architects (Lc Architects) — Greece Darragh Breathnach, DUA — Ireland Anna Merci, Anna Merci Architecture — Italy Maciej Franta, Franta Group — Poland Mickaël Martins Afonso, Martins Afonso Atelier de Design - Portugal Rui Dinis, spaceworkers — Portugal Alina Chereyskaya, SA lab — Russian Federation María González Aranguren, Aranguren & Gallegos Architects — Spain Fernando Mena, TOUSIDONIS ANISI — Spain Konstantino Tousidonis, TOUSIDONIS ANISI — Spain Michiel Van Driessche, Felixx Landscape Architects & Planners — The Netherlands Lebriz ATAN KARAATLI, KAAT Architecture + Urban — Turkey Cihan Sevindik, Nous Architecture — Turkey Nesile Yalçın, Studio Monas — Turkey

The forty architects and designers of 2021-2022 were selected by a jury of five architects:

Mino Caggiula: Architect, Founder at Mino Caggiula Architects SA

Architect, Founder at Mino Caggiula Architects SA Mert Eyiler: Architect, Founder + Director at MeMALoNDoN

Architect, Founder + Director at MeMALoNDoN Christoph Hesse: Architekt BDA, Dipl. Arch. ETH, Founder at ChristophHesseArchitekten GmbH/ Master of Architecture in Urban Design

Architekt BDA, Dipl. Arch. ETH, Founder at ChristophHesseArchitekten GmbH/ Master of Architecture in Urban Design Dirk U. Moench: Architect, Founder at INUCE

Architect, Founder at INUCE Constantinos Yanniotis: Head Architect at Yanniotis & Associates Architectural Bureau

All winning projects will be featured in the exhibition titled “40 Young European Architects with New Visions” that will take place in December 2022 at the European Center, 74 Mitropoleos Str., Athens, Greece. Both the dates and the duration of the exhibition will be announced shortly.

