World
Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex / Behnisch Architekten

Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex / Behnisch Architekten

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture, University
Boston, United States
  Partners : Stefan Behnisch, Robert Matthew Noblett
  Project Leaders : Christine Napolitano, Erik Hegre
  Team Members : Magdalena Czolnowska, Michelle Lee, Chup Chiu, Michael Cook, Yewon Ji, Heinrich Lipp, Niki Murata, Ryan Otterson, Laetitia Pierlot, Abigail Ransmeier, Jaime Sevilla Lugo, Martin Werminghausen, Piper Ainsley, Chang-Ping Pai, Abhishek Sakpal, Christian Voermann
  Mep/ Fp Engineers : van Zelm Heywood & Shadford Inc
  Laboratory Planners : Jacobs Laboratory Planning Group
  Signage, Graphics : Ockert und Partner
  Code Consultancy : Code Red Consultants
  Leed Consultancy : Thorton Thomasetti
  General Contractor  : Turner Construction Company
  Drywall And Plasterwork : Central Ceilings Inc
  City : Boston
  Country : United States
© Brad Feinknopf

Text description provided by the architects. Setting a new paradigm for scholarship in the 21st century and beyond, Harvard’s Science and Engineering Complex (SEC) is designed to inspire learning and scientific discovery while showcasing sustainability. The building weaves together a number of threads of contemporary life, which will influence current and future generations of researchers: engineering’s decisive influence on the exploration and resolution of some of the world's most pressing problems, the critical importance of cross-disciplinary efforts to achieve major scientific breakthroughs and genuine leadership in sustainable design and urban development.

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf
Level 1 floor plan
Level 1 floor plan

The building’s adaptable, innovative environments support the school’s profound commitment to cutting-edge academic collaboration, create vibrant public spaces at a variety of scales, and set a distinctive architectural tone for the Allston campus.

Section
Section

The eight-level, 544,000-square-foot building is organized into three four-story volumes connected by two glazed, multi-story atria that provide light-filled social hubs for faculty and students. The upper stories are clad in a façade whose layered design celebrates and calibrates the scale of the large volumes that comprise the research activities of the building, creating an identity for the complex and playing a crucial role in the efficient energy performance of the building as well as occupant comfort.

© Brad Feinknopf

Classrooms, makerspaces, teaching labs, and amenity spaces occupy the floors closer to the street, where they highlight active learning, showcase student work, and engage the community. Classrooms and meeting spaces vary in size and layout, ranging from typical, theater-style classrooms with sloped floors and fixed seating to flexible spaces that can be reconfigured into flipped classrooms for student-led discussions.

© Steve Dunwell

Wet and dry research labs are located in the upper volumes, where they provide researchers with more solitude and security. Modular, flexible laboratory environments, smart zoning of highly ventilated zones from dry spaces, and robust delivery of centralized lab services ensure the adaptability of the space for decades to come. Between the laboratory blocks, generous lounges provide connection points for students and faculty.

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

Sustainability and performance are high priorities for Harvard; the SEC has received LEED Platinum and Living Building Challenge (LBC), and Petal certification in Materials, Beauty, and Equity. Complementing energy-conscious HVAC and lighting systems and vegetated roof terraces, the façade balances technical and aesthetic goals. Four principal façade types are used in the building, including the world’s first hydroformed stainless-steel screen, which wraps the laboratory portion of the structure.

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf
Facade performance diagram
Facade performance diagram

It is precisely dimensioned to shield the interior from solar heat gain during warmer months while admitting beneficial sun during the winter, reducing cooling and heating loads. The screen also reflects daylight towards the interior while maintaining large view apertures. Glazed façade sections feature exterior sunshades and operable windows that support automated natural ventilation.

© Brad Feinknopf

The SEC’s striking, yet highly functional design will strengthen Harvard’s position as a leader at the intersection of engineering and science, and set the standard for the future development of the Allston campus as one of a high-quality learning environment with rigorous sustainability goals.

Project location

Address:150 Western Ave, Boston, MA 02134, United States

Cite: "Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex / Behnisch Architekten" 19 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980252/harvard-university-science-and-engineering-complex-behnisch-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884
