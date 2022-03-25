Overland Partners to Design a 6.3-mile Park On the US-Mexico Border

As part of a strategy developed in late 2021 by Ken Salazar (US Ambassador to Mexico), Deanna Kim (US Consul General in Nuevo Laredo), and Esteban Moctezuma (Mexico Ambassador) in collaboration with leaders politicians, and businessmen from the southern region of Texas and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Overland Partners has been announced in conjunction with Able City as the creators of the new 6.3-mile "Binational River Park" that will extend along the Rio Grande - Rio Grande between Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. This new space aims to restore and revitalize the ecosystem as well as attract tourism and celebrate the multiculturalism that takes place in this border territory.

The selection was made by the City of Laredo and members of the Binational Working Group, a public-private consortium, to conceptualize this binational river park project. From February 7-9 this year, Able City led a workshop with international experts from OLIN Studios and ARUP, as well as Crane Engineering and LAN Hydrology, Overland regional engineering offices to understand the needs of the project and study the physical context. About 35 people participated in a series of visioning exercises and site visits that resulted in a comprehensive project concept.

We are inspired and excited by the unique challenges that an aspirational project of this magnitude presents: environmental, social and cultural. The 6.3-mile river park has been identified as an ecological restoration project, which will restore the river's ecosystem, revitalize the economy, add cultural assets such as public art, and attract tourism on both sides of the river, transforming the space into an international landmark that unites two communities and nations into one.

- Overland Partners

For more information visit Overland Partners and Able City.