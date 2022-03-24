We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  UNStudio Wins Competition for Mixed-Use Tower in Dusseldorf

UNStudio Wins Competition for Mixed-Use Tower in Dusseldorf

UNStudio Wins Competition for Mixed-Use Tower in Dusseldorf
Courtesy of UNStudio
UNStudio revealed a mixed-use high-rise building design in Dusseldorf integrated within the new Belsenpark masterplan. The tower, designed in collaboration with OKRA Landscape Architects, results from an international architecture competition held by private developer Pandion and features a diverse ground floor programme tied together by a pocket park. The project integrates prefabrication and modular design, thus reducing the building's environmental impact.

Courtesy of UNStudio

The project adapts to the grain of the surrounding built environment through the provision of two additional low-rise buildings that, together with the tower, coagulate a park and foster community interaction. The high-rise features office spaces on lower and residential units above, while the two low-rise structures comprise cost-controlled housing. The design is based on modular planning and prefabricated components for the supporting structure, the façade and building services.

Courtesy of UNStudio
The varied apartment mix, with the addition of cost-controlled housing, will not only enable the social integration of different demographics it will also provide much-needed housing as the city continues to densify. - Ben van Berkel

The facades are designed in response to noise pollution, views and sunlight levels. Around the residential units, the facades showcase an interplay of loggias and bay windows that echo the rhythm of the apartments while also incorporating bio[hilic elements. On the sides of the building facing the elevated street, the apartment loggias feature sound-reducing baffle panes.
Located on one of Dusseldorf’s east-west green corridors, the project is a critical link within the network. Therefore, the landscaping connects to smaller green areas in the neighbourhood and features a sustainable water management system. The design also proposes a main water feature that doubles as a detention basin during extreme flooding.

Courtesy of UNStudio
Building surface: 46.500 m2
Building volume: 185.000 m3
Building site: 6.100m2
Programme: Office (Co-Working), Residential (Condominiums and subsidized housing), public functions such as shops, cafes and health, parking
UNStudio design team: Ben van Berkel with Tina Kortmann and Stelina Tsifti, Carolina Bocella, Ignacio Andres Mejia Zubillaga, Dichao Wang, Zhongming Fang, Verena Lihl, Stijn Tonen, Jan Schellhoff
Landscape: OKRA landschapsarchitekten
Structure and Façade: Bollinger+Grohmann
MEP and Energy: KBP Ingenieure Fire HHPberlin
Renderings: Flying Architecture

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "UNStudio Wins Competition for Mixed-Use Tower in Dusseldorf" 24 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979013/unstudio-wins-competition-for-mixed-use-tower-in-dusseldorf> ISSN 0719-8884

