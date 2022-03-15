We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UNESCO Expresses Deep Concern Over Ukrainian Landmarks and Takes Action to Protect Endangered Heritage

UNESCO Expresses Deep Concern Over Ukrainian Landmarks and Takes Action to Protect Endangered Heritage

Save this article
UNESCO Expresses Deep Concern Over Ukrainian Landmarks and Takes Action to Protect Endangered Heritage
Save this picture!
Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@dima_pima?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Dima Pima</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/lviv?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> . ImageLviv
Photo by Dima Pima on Unsplash . ImageLviv

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has expressed concern over the damage caused to historic landmarks in Ukraine and called for the protection of its cultural heritage. At the same time, the organization has taken action within its capabilities to help safeguard the endangered sites. Ukraine is home to seven World Heritage sites, including the 11th-century Saint-Sophia Cathedral and the entire ensemble of the Historic Centre of Lviv. In addition, several sites in the recently damaged cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv were on the tentative list for potential nomination to World Heritage status.

<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:80-391-0151_Kyiv_St.Sophia%27s_Cathedral_RB_18_2_(cropped).jpg">Rbrechko</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>, via Wikimedia Commons. ImageSt.Sophia's Cathedral, KyivPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@andriyko?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Andriyko Podilnyk</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/lviv?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> . ImageLvivPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@lifeinkyiv?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Eugene</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/kyiv?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> . ImagePecherskyi district in KyivPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@viktortalashuk?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Viktor Talashuk</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/kyiv?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> . ImageKyiv+ 5

Since the beginning of the war, UNESCO has taken actions to protect the endangered heritage, maintaining permanent contact with cultural institutions and relevant authorities in Ukraine. The first step, which began last week, is marking cultural sites and monuments with the “Blue Shield” emblem of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict in an attempt to deter deliberate or accidental damage. “The first challenge is to mark cultural heritage sites and monuments and recall their special status as protected areas under international law”, says UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Save this picture!
<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:80-391-0151_Kyiv_St.Sophia%27s_Cathedral_RB_18_2_(cropped).jpg">Rbrechko</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>, via Wikimedia Commons. ImageSt.Sophia's Cathedral, Kyiv
Rbrechko, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. ImageSt.Sophia's Cathedral, Kyiv

We must safeguard the cultural heritage in Ukraine as a testimony of the past but also as a catalyst for peace and cohesion for the future, which the international community has a duty to protect and preserve - UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Related Article

On the Ongoing Hostilities: Architectural Institutions Rally in Support of Ukraine

In partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), UNESCO is monitoring damaged sites via satellite imagery. At the same time, the organization is in contact with members of the civil society and cultural professionals, who help assess the impact on cultural institutions. In addition, museums like the National Museum of Lviv have dismantled their exhibitions, and artworks have been moved to underground locations. Civilians are also participating in these efforts, helping protect centuries-old statues.

Save this picture!
Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@andriyko?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Andriyko Podilnyk</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/lviv?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> . ImageLviv
Photo by Andriyko Podilnyk on Unsplash . ImageLviv

As of now, the Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum has been destroyed in a fire, and the site of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial outside Kyiv that honors the 33,000 Jewish people killed by Nazis during World War II was almost hit by a strike.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "UNESCO Expresses Deep Concern Over Ukrainian Landmarks and Takes Action to Protect Endangered Heritage" 15 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978521/unesco-expresses-deep-concern-over-the-faith-of-ukrainian-landmarks-and-takes-action-to-protect-endangered-heritage> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream