World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  University
  Chile
  School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

  • Curated by Cristobal Gonzalez
University
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects: Marsino Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Casals-Aguirre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Assa Abloy, Ates, Budnik, Cidelsa, GLASSTECH, Gradhermetic, MK
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Marsino P., María Inés Buzzoni G., Maria Francisca Valenzuela R.
  • Collaborating Architects: Diego Ponce, Alejandra Powditch, Mercedes Raffo
  • Construction Company: Ferrovial
  • Technical Inspection: Grupo Nexo
  • Structural Engineering: René Lagos Engineers - Luis de la Fuente, Carolina Romo
  • Electric Engineering: MVQ Ingenieria - Jorge Quezada
  • Sanitary Engineering: TEFRA Ingenieria Sanitaria - Daniela Castro
  • Ingenieria Climatización: Ingenieria Climatización
  • Lighting Project: OP Iluminación - Oriana Ponzini, Ana Maria Pincheira
  • Landscaping Project: Felsenhardt, Zuñiga, Valenzuela Arquitectos Paisajistas - Cristina Felsenhardt, Pamela Zúñiga
  • Signage Project: Santabuzzo Diseño - Ana Buzzoni, Milagros Santa Cruz
  • Tensile Structure Project: ARQTEX - Carla Cortes, Diego Achurra
  • Esc Certification: Efizity - Jose Antonio Kovacevic, Carlos Saldaña
  • City: Santiago
  • Country: Chile
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 8 of 38
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. If it is up to Architecture to shape the acts of man, we propose that the main act to be developed in the FAE building be wandering peripatetically, as a tool to facilitate the integral formation of "good citizens", in an Aristotelian sense, capable of assuming long-term leadership positions in the state and society.

We propose a community walk, a circular peripatetic ambulatory, where the ramped corridors no longer simply lead to places, but are instead places as Careri says, that link study spaces with socialization spaces in a sequenced manner, starting in the access square, continuing in the central patio, the terraces, and balconies until reaching the landscaped terrace roof to observe the campus, the city and the territory from the 7th or 13th floor.

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 2 of 38
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 21 of 38
Plan floor 1
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Claude Parent and Paul Virilio proposed that the new man learn to inhabit the diagonal, the oblique plane, to abandon the Cartesian axes as a natural evolution of human habitation in full bodily consciousness, constantly adjusting his position, his potential load due to gravity and the friction: the “oblique function” was presented as an alternative.

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 3 of 38
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Through two decades of practice in educational architecture, the use of ramps as a project argument has evolved in Marsino Arquitectura from an effective element to confront exclusion to a transforming element of the educational space, a performative scenography that promotes dynamic, free, and participatory actions, rather playful and unexpected, such as the transit of bicycles in the case of the Lecture Hall Buildings at Juan Gómez Millas Campus of the University of Chile or human development in the case of the Professional Technical High School of La Florida.

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 12 of 38
Cortesía de Jorge Marsino P
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 32 of 38
Sketch

The evolution towards a more conscious architectural experience of the inhabitant, which in our practice we call the transition from the architectural Object to the Subject of architecture, implies the decision to approach the unforeseen, what is beyond the authority of the Architect and belongs to the potential loads of its inhabitants.

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Highlighted by vibrant colors according to the palette of the Chilean muralist Mono Gonzalez, the ramp and the vertical transport mechanical devices (elevators and escalators), elements of a performative scenery that promote dynamic, free, and playful or unexpected actions such as the transit of bicycles around of the central patio.

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 18 of 38
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 28 of 38
Axo cross-section
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 4 of 38
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The heterogeneous or hybrid image of the FAE building tries to establish a dialogue with the urban context that surrounds us, incorporating popular elements such as the commercial "snail building", the pedestrian bridge, and the circus tent, in the same way, the non-finite image of the building or in the transformation process that admits future modifications and additions, are part of an adaptive strategy and reflection of our mestizo origin.

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura - Image 10 of 38
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Project location

Address:Av Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins 3363, Santiago, Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Cite: "School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura" [Edificio Facultad de Administración y Economía - Universidad de Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura] 22 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977815/school-of-business-and-economics-fae-building-university-of-santiago-de-chile-marsino-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

