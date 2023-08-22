School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. If it is up to Architecture to shape the acts of man, we propose that the main act to be developed in the FAE building be wandering peripatetically, as a tool to facilitate the integral formation of "good citizens", in an Aristotelian sense, capable of assuming long-term leadership positions in the state and society.

We propose a community walk, a circular peripatetic ambulatory, where the ramped corridors no longer simply lead to places, but are instead places as Careri says, that link study spaces with socialization spaces in a sequenced manner, starting in the access square, continuing in the central patio, the terraces, and balconies until reaching the landscaped terrace roof to observe the campus, the city and the territory from the 7th or 13th floor.

Claude Parent and Paul Virilio proposed that the new man learn to inhabit the diagonal, the oblique plane, to abandon the Cartesian axes as a natural evolution of human habitation in full bodily consciousness, constantly adjusting his position, his potential load due to gravity and the friction: the “oblique function” was presented as an alternative.

Through two decades of practice in educational architecture, the use of ramps as a project argument has evolved in Marsino Arquitectura from an effective element to confront exclusion to a transforming element of the educational space, a performative scenography that promotes dynamic, free, and participatory actions, rather playful and unexpected, such as the transit of bicycles in the case of the Lecture Hall Buildings at Juan Gómez Millas Campus of the University of Chile or human development in the case of the Professional Technical High School of La Florida.

The evolution towards a more conscious architectural experience of the inhabitant, which in our practice we call the transition from the architectural Object to the Subject of architecture, implies the decision to approach the unforeseen, what is beyond the authority of the Architect and belongs to the potential loads of its inhabitants.

Highlighted by vibrant colors according to the palette of the Chilean muralist Mono Gonzalez, the ramp and the vertical transport mechanical devices (elevators and escalators), elements of a performative scenery that promote dynamic, free, and playful or unexpected actions such as the transit of bicycles around of the central patio.

The heterogeneous or hybrid image of the FAE building tries to establish a dialogue with the urban context that surrounds us, incorporating popular elements such as the commercial "snail building", the pedestrian bridge, and the circus tent, in the same way, the non-finite image of the building or in the transformation process that admits future modifications and additions, are part of an adaptive strategy and reflection of our mestizo origin.