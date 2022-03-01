We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Galvão Houses / Atelier Cais

Galvão Houses / Atelier Cais

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing, Renovation, Extension
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects : Atelier Cais
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6458 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Sika, BRUMA, Navarra, Smeg, Corian, Painéis, RICHIMI, Robert McNeel & Associates, Sanitana
  • Lead Architects : Guilherme Bivar e Marta Pavão
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The existing plot as half of a block facing two streets and a square included three buildings with different uses, volumetric, and facade tiles.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The initial purpose of the project was the requalification of the two existing 1 story houses and the total demolition of the warehouse building in the North corner of the complex, fully degraded. The intended program is for 4 autonomous houses.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The project consists of the vertical extension of the South corner house (by increasing an upper floor and attic) and the vertical and horizontal expansion of the “vinhos e tobaccos” building, not only by increasing an upper floor and attic but also by increasing its footprint area with new construction in the North warehouse. The new construction was treated as part of the existing “wines and tobaccos” building.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The result is two new volumes, two new buildings each one with two autonomous dwellings, and both based on the integration of pre-existing elements at ground floor level.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The interiors of the South and North corner houses were designed taking advantage of the two facades for lighting and ventilation – the South house has East-South solar orientation, and the North house has East-North solar orientation. The two interior and contiguous houses work in courtyard-house typology since they only have the East street facade. Two voids were created for lighting and ventilation. 

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Section
Section
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The main challenge was the unification of the set, along with the preservation of architectural elements of value not only for the Municipality, but also for the local community.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project location

Address:Santa Maria de Belem, Lisbon, Portugal

Cite: "Galvão Houses / Atelier Cais" [Moradias Galvão / Atelier Cais] 01 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977596/galvao-houses-atelier-cais> ISSN 0719-8884

