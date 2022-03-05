We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Sweden
  5. European Spallation Source / Buro Happold + Henning Larsen + Cobe

European Spallation Source / Buro Happold + Henning Larsen + Cobe

Save this project
European Spallation Source / Buro Happold + Henning Larsen + Cobe
Save this picture!
via Buro Happold
via Buro Happold

© Roger Eriksson/ESSvia Buro Happoldvia Buro Happold© Roger Eriksson/ESS+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Lund, Sweden
  • Architecture : Henning Larsen, Cobe
  • Steel Manufacturer Target Building Roof : UPB
  • Steel Manufacturer – Experimental Halls And Target Building : Severfield Europe B.V.
  • General Contractor  : Skanska
  • Facade Engineering : Buro Happold
  • City : Lund
  • Country : Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roger Eriksson/ESS
© Roger Eriksson/ESS

Text description provided by the architects. The international research facility ESS, housing the world’s most powerful neutron source, is located in Lund, Sweden, and will create a pioneering multi-disciplinary research environment. At ESS, neutrons generated through spallation will enable scientists to study materials on an atomic and molecular level. This will greatly benefit a variety of research fields such as life and environmental science, energy, materials, and archaeology.

Save this picture!
© Roger Eriksson/ESS
© Roger Eriksson/ESS
Save this picture!
via Skanska
via Skanska

The facility, designed by Henning Larsen and COBE architects, required a robust steel structure to cope with complex operational requirements and maximize flexibility during its use. Taking this into account, Buro Happold’s team of specialist engineers developed a unique structural design with large open spans to cover the Target building and associated Experimental Halls. 

Save this picture!
via Buro Happold
via Buro Happold

Due to the strict design criteria placed upon the building by the regulatory authorities, the Buro Happold team ensured the steel structure could meet stringent 'worst-case' design conditions. This included supporting up to 7m of snow over portions of the roof and the ability to withstand an earthquake more severe than any recorded in modern history in this area.

Save this picture!
© Roger Eriksson/ESS
© Roger Eriksson/ESS

The cantilevering roof extending up to 35 meters beyond the perimeter of the building gives the facility a memorable visual identity, whilst still catering for extreme environmental loading. The cantilevered portions withstand dynamic wind conditions and snow, but also help counterbalance the deflections in the steelwork trusses over the adjacent Experimental Halls.

Save this picture!

Four operating overhead cranes, supplied by Munck and Dematek, provide great operational flexibility to the building.  The crane in the central target building meets particularly high safety standards as it is required to transport heavy components and sometimes activated material resulting from the spallation process: It can lift 115 tonnes – the weight of a Boeing 787.  The building’s outer structure was designed to cope with internal forces and movement caused not only by individual cranes but also the many loading scenarios created when all cranes are in operation simultaneously.

Save this picture!
via Buro Happold
via Buro Happold

The various operational loads from the crane, together with the complex environmental loads, resulted in more than two million possible combinations of loading scenarios. This additional design challenge necessitated a computational engineering approach. As commercially available software was incapable of this level of analysis, Buro Happold developed an in-house programme to assist the selection of the critical combinations and enable efficiency in the design process. This added yet another computational element to the support provided by the project team, complementing the façade panelisation study conducted with the façade engineering team and architects.

Save this picture!
via Buro Happold
via Buro Happold

The cladding of the overhanging roof is clad in L-shaped aluminium lamellas mounted onto panels. The nature of these panels prevents detrimental snow accumulation on the overhang, reducing the total load acting on the large overhangs. With parametric modelling the optimum shape and layout of the panels was defined and the number of bespoke assemblies was reduced by 87%. 

Save this picture!
via Buro Happold
via Buro Happold

ESS is due to be in full operations by the end of 2027. Following the completion of the civil construction works, the facility will now continue to be prepared for research.

Save this picture!
via Buro Happold
via Buro Happold

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lund, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cobe
Office
Buro Happold
Office
Henning Larsen
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "European Spallation Source / Buro Happold + Henning Larsen + Cobe " 05 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977421/european-spallation-source-buro-happold-plus-henning-larsen-plus-cobe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream