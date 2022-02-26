We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill Highlighted in New Video by Spirit of Space

La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill Highlighted in New Video by Spirit of Space

Save this article
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill Highlighted in New Video by Spirit of Space

In this powerful new visual from Spirit of Space, we are introduced to Ricardo Bofill’s headquarters ‘The Factory’ or La Fábrica, Taller de Arquitectura. Once a disused and decaying cement factory from the turn of the century, with 30 silos, machine room, and galleries, it is now a significant transformative project, satisfying the Architect's longing for space via adaptive reuse.

A haven in the urban sprawl, engulfed by a floury of palm, olive, and eucalyptus trees. Spirit of Space visits the former hive of activity, now a tranquil mid-city refuge, an immense contrast to the industrial grime that used to reside here. Through moving pictures and multi-sensory experiences it explores the Brutalist form; a concrete shell… a skeleton intertwined with nature itself.

La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo BofillCourtesy of Ricardo BofillLa Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Richard PowersCourtesy of Ricardo Bofill+ 8

Save this picture!
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

The original factory was noticed by Bofill in 1973, the Functionalist approach to Architecture was evident. He saw much potential with much of the visually powerful spaces and crude concrete forms. The resurrection was initiated by demolishing much of the original structure, uncovering sculptural formation that offered spaces for both work and play. The essence of the original composition remains, including 8 of the 30 silos, yet now offers offices, laboratories, archives, a projection room, and cultural/exhibitions space.

Related Article

Ricardo Bofill: “Why Are Historical Towns More Beautiful Than Modern Cities?”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
Save this picture!
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

La Fábrica offers insight into the power of transitional adaptive reuse projects and how these disused spaces can be activated and reborn. A juxtaposition of the bustling working environment it once was, the video offers insight into the essence of the reinvented place. It sits very still, encompassed by biophilic components to better the ambiance and character of the development. Peaceful in every sense for both residence and workplace.

Save this picture!
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Richard Powers
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Richard Powers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

Today the silos house Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, a range of interdisciplinary professionals including Architects, Urban Planners, project managers, interior and graphic designers. A combination of both private and public spaces and connective spiral staircases that encourage social circulation and communication. The residencies and garden offer a place of life and reflection, creating beauty in the most unlikely place. A reflection of his ambitious nature to redefining space, Bofill used ‘wild urbanism’ to tone down the stark and impenetrable nature of the concrete materiality and create an inner-city paradise.

I wanted to live there for the pleasure of the challenge – Ricardo Bofill

Save this picture!
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
La Fábrica, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

The late Ricardo Bofill was a Spanish Architect known for his diverse design aesthetic and vernacular approach to Architecture, spanning over 50 years. Graduating from the Barcelona School of Architecture he is renowned for La Muralla Roja, a series of vibrant apartment blocks in Spain and Les Espaces d’Abraxas a symbolic monument of arches and pillars in France. Many of his works have proven popular as backdrops for multiple films and music videos and are often celebrated for his monumentality and range in terms of Architectural style.

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Spirit of Space's series of videos

Related Article

Ricardo Bofill: “Why Are Historical Towns More Beautiful Than Modern Cities?”

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Rebecca Ildikó Leete
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Rebecca Ildikó Leete. "La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill Highlighted in New Video by Spirit of Space" 26 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977306/la-fabrica-by-ricardo-bofill-highlighted-in-new-video-by-spirit-of-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream