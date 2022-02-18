We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. China
  5. SDL Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

SDL Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Save this project
SDL Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

© Yi Zeng© Yi Zeng© Yi Zeng© Yi Zeng+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Day Care, Educational Interiors
Guangzhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yi Zeng
© Yi Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. This is an interior project for a nursery school in Guangzhou for 0–6-year-old children. In a high-rise building that has limited floor space, it’s difficult for children to create plays that stimulate five senses. But in this nursery school, children can feel nature in daily life and create spontaneous play and multi-directional communication by the following approaches.

Save this picture!
© Yi Zeng
© Yi Zeng
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
© Yi Zeng
© Yi Zeng

It’s low partitions and glass walls that divide classrooms. Dividing vaguely with low partition makes people free from a feeling of pressure but gives a feeling of freedom even in a narrow space. Low partition makes it teachers easier to watch over children’s activity, and at the same time, it makes children concentrate on their imagination world in playing. Also, through windows between classrooms children can have communication with friends playing in other classes.

Save this picture!
© Yi Zeng
© Yi Zeng

Generally, the floor of a built-in nursery school is flat so that they cannot have up-down motions like  ‘climb’, ‘climb down’, ‘jump up’, ‘jump down’ and so on in daily life. But in play corners of SDL Nursery, there are many steps where children can take exercise while playing. By playing in this environment, they can improve their body balance and physical strength naturally.

Save this picture!
© Yi Zeng
© Yi Zeng
Save this picture!
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor

Moreover, the terrace is a place for them to feel nature like sunlight, wind, water, and green. On the terrace, there is a planter, playing hut, pool, and sandbox so that they can think by themselves and play creatively. A cafeteria connecting to the terrace can be used for multi-purpose. Children have lunch there, teachers have a meeting and rest, and parents have communication with teachers and other parents. Thus, it’s designed as the place of comprehensive educational support for the local community.

Save this picture!
© Yi Zeng
© Yi Zeng

In these approaches, the limited space can be used flexibly and SDL Nursery is the place where children can create plays by themselves, and also children, teachers, and parents can have more communication with each other.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureInterior DesignDay CareEducational InteriorsChina
Cite: "SDL Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro" 18 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977051/sdl-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream