RIBA Reveals 22 Projects Shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA East Architecture Awards

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 RIBA East architecture awards. The list of 22 buildings includes projects ranging from a small copper-clad home extension in Cambridge to a new youth and participation space at the Wolsey Theatre. All designs will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, Regional Award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award.
Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry. “The shortlisted schemes across the region demonstrate the determination and design skill of all the practices involved, on projects large and small and across all sectors,” says RIBA East Regional Director, Louise Todd. Several RIBA Special Awards will also be announced including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year Award.
The shortlisted projects are as follows:
Cambridgeshire
1704_Wudhus by Mole Architects
36 Storey’s Way by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
Civil Engineering Building by Grimshaw and RHP
Copper House by Butcher Bayley Architects
Cranmer Road by Allies and Morrison
Ely Museum by HAT Projects
Friars by Mole Architects
Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects
Prospect House by Ellis Miller + Partners
Sun Slice House by Neil Dusheiko Architects
Wintringham Primary Academy by dRMM Architects
Essex
Brentwood Preparatory School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
Hertfordshire
Central Surgery by Hawkins\Brown
Criss Cross House by Ashton Porter Architects
Shree Krishna Haveli at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Aldenham by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
Norfolk
BlueSky Barn by 31/44 Architects & Taylor Made Space
Studio Nencini by Alder Brisco (now Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect)
Suffolk
Aldeburgh House by David Walker Architects
Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre by Cowper Griffith Architects
NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square by WGP Architects
Stone Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects
Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge by Nissen Richards Studio