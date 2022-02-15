RIBA Reveals 22 Projects Shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA East Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Friars, St Ives by Mole Architects. Image © David Butler

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 RIBA East architecture awards. The list of 22 buildings includes projects ranging from a small copper-clad home extension in Cambridge to a new youth and participation space at the Wolsey Theatre. All designs will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, Regional Award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award.

Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry. “The shortlisted schemes across the region demonstrate the determination and design skill of all the practices involved, on projects large and small and across all sectors,” says RIBA East Regional Director, Louise Todd. Several RIBA Special Awards will also be announced including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year Award.

The shortlisted projects are as follows:

Cambridgeshire

1704_Wudhus by Mole Architects

Save this picture! 1704_Wudhus, Cambridgeshire by Mole Architects. Image © Matt Smith

36 Storey’s Way by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Save this picture! 36 Storey’s Way, Churchill College, by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

Civil Engineering Building by Grimshaw and RHP

Save this picture! Civil Engineering Building, Cambridge by Grimshaw and RHP. Image © Paul Raftery

Copper House by Butcher Bayley Architects

Save this picture! Copper House, Cambridge by Butcher Bayley Architects. Image © Matthew Smith

Cranmer Road by Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! Cranmer Road, Cambridge by Allies and Morrison. Image © Nick Guttridge

Ely Museum by HAT Projects

Save this picture! Ely Museum by HAT Projects. Image © Philip Vile

Friars by Mole Architects

Save this picture! Friars, St Ives by Mole Architects. Image © David Butler

Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects

Save this picture! Magdalene College Library, Cambridge by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

Prospect House by Ellis Miller + Partners

Save this picture! Prospect House, Cambridgeshire by Ellis Miller + Partners. Image © Nicole England

Sun Slice House by Neil Dusheiko Architects

Save this picture! Sun Slice House, Cambridgeshire by Neil Dusheiko Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Wintringham Primary Academy by dRMM Architects

Save this picture! Wintringham Primary Academy, St Neots by dRMM Architects. Image © Hufton - Crow

Essex

Brentwood Preparatory School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Save this picture! Brentwood Preparatory School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

Hertfordshire

Central Surgery by Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! Central Surgery, Sawbridgeworth by Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Criss Cross House by Ashton Porter Architects

Save this picture! Criss Cross House, Hertfordshire by Ashton Porter Architects. Image © Andy Stagg

Shree Krishna Haveli at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Aldenham by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Save this picture! Shree Krishna Haveli at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Aldenham, Hertfordshire by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

Norfolk

BlueSky Barn by 31/44 Architects & Taylor Made Space

Save this picture! BlueSky Barn, Norfolk by 31/44 Architects & Taylor Made Space. Image © Nick Dearden

Studio Nencini by Alder Brisco (now Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect)

Save this picture! Studio Nencini, Norwich by Alder Brisco (now Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect). Image © Nick Dearden

Suffolk

Aldeburgh House by David Walker Architects

Save this picture! Aldeburgh House, Suffolk by David Walker Architects. Image © Tim Soar

Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre by Cowper Griffith Architects

Save this picture! Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre, Lowestoft by Cowper Griffith Architects. Image © Peter Cook

NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square by WGP Architects

Save this picture! NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square, Ipswich by WGP Architects. Image © Peter Cook

Stone Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects

Save this picture! Stone Cottage, Suffolk by Haysom Ward Miller Architects. Image © Tim Soar

Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge by Nissen Richards Studio