RIBA Reveals 22 Projects Shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA East Architecture Awards

RIBA Reveals 22 Projects Shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA East Architecture Awards
Friars, St Ives by Mole Architects. Image © David Butler
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 RIBA East architecture awards. The list of 22 buildings includes projects ranging from a small copper-clad home extension in Cambridge to a new youth and participation space at the Wolsey Theatre. All designs will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, Regional Award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award.

Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry. “The shortlisted schemes across the region demonstrate the determination and design skill of all the practices involved, on projects large and small and across all sectors,” says RIBA East Regional Director, Louise Todd. Several RIBA Special Awards will also be announced including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year Award.

The shortlisted projects are as follows:

Related Article

Alison Brooks Architects' House on the Hill is the 2021 RIBA House of the Year

Cambridgeshire

1704_Wudhus by Mole Architects

1704_Wudhus, Cambridgeshire by Mole Architects. Image © Matt Smith
36 Storey’s Way by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

36 Storey’s Way, Churchill College, by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
Civil Engineering Building by Grimshaw and RHP

Civil Engineering Building, Cambridge by Grimshaw and RHP. Image © Paul Raftery
Copper House by Butcher Bayley Architects

Copper House, Cambridge by Butcher Bayley Architects. Image © Matthew Smith
Cranmer Road by Allies and Morrison

Cranmer Road, Cambridge by Allies and Morrison. Image © Nick Guttridge
Ely Museum by HAT Projects

Ely Museum by HAT Projects. Image © Philip Vile
Friars by Mole Architects

Friars, St Ives by Mole Architects. Image © David Butler
Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects

Magdalene College Library, Cambridge by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane
Prospect House by Ellis Miller + Partners

Prospect House, Cambridgeshire by Ellis Miller + Partners. Image © Nicole England
Sun Slice House by Neil Dusheiko Architects

Sun Slice House, Cambridgeshire by Neil Dusheiko Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner
Wintringham Primary Academy by dRMM Architects

Wintringham Primary Academy, St Neots by dRMM Architects. Image © Hufton - Crow
Essex

Brentwood Preparatory School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Brentwood Preparatory School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
Hertfordshire

Central Surgery by Hawkins\Brown

Central Surgery, Sawbridgeworth by Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Criss Cross House by Ashton Porter Architects

Criss Cross House, Hertfordshire by Ashton Porter Architects. Image © Andy Stagg
Shree Krishna Haveli at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Aldenham by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Shree Krishna Haveli at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Aldenham, Hertfordshire by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
Norfolk

BlueSky Barn by 31/44 Architects & Taylor Made Space

BlueSky Barn, Norfolk by 31/44 Architects & Taylor Made Space. Image © Nick Dearden
Studio Nencini by Alder Brisco (now Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect)

Studio Nencini, Norwich by Alder Brisco (now Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect). Image © Nick Dearden
Suffolk

Aldeburgh House by David Walker Architects

Aldeburgh House, Suffolk by David Walker Architects. Image © Tim Soar
Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre by Cowper Griffith Architects

Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre, Lowestoft by Cowper Griffith Architects. Image © Peter Cook
NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square by WGP Architects

NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square, Ipswich by WGP Architects. Image © Peter Cook
Stone Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects

Stone Cottage, Suffolk by Haysom Ward Miller Architects. Image © Tim Soar
Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge by Nissen Richards Studio

• Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge, Suffolk by Nissen Richards Studio. Image © Gareth Gardner
