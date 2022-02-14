The Red Cave / 23o5Studio

+ 58

Houses • Vietnam Architects : 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 525 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jotun Schneider Electric Toto Kanly , Xingfa Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Design Team : Nguyễn Minh, Phạm Đức Minh, Võ Thanh Linh, Mai Tiến Ninh, Huệ Trần

Architects : 23o5studio

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. We pursue the traditional architectural form - a metaphor for a communal house in the village - "Đình". The functional layers of privacy are set to be enhanced from the garden, ground floor (fitness + exercise), first floor (yoga) to terrace (chill). In the tropical garden, we imagine strenuous training and looking at the garden, exercising in its most natural state. The garden is a stepping, going through a relaxed garden and getting started training … what if the garden wasn't just underground?

Ground floor, the basic functional spaces are positioned on either side of the plan, and empty spaces are enlarged in the middle. The system of pillars surrounds the plan, emphasizing the layer that separates the space inside and outside in an "ambiguous" way. The space is built with a specific function but can be used for many different functions, a frame of scene neutral, activated by the user. Mirrors increase the stimulation of activities and exercise in an endless, continuous, fluid manner.

First floor, the space is used for yoga, at first we proposed a completely empty space, but required the space to be quiet and closed when needed. We decided to set up a "vague" box with wooden and glass walls. The corridor around the box was extended out into the garden, able to step on several rocks. We focused more on harnessing the light at the main seat (terrazzo circle-slab), surrounded by the structural slope roof, creating a dark space to absorb the focused light. Trees and water surface, light are combined to create a tranquil garden atmosphere.

The terrace, this floor set up for the host's enjoyment, and relaxation, where they can party, or relax after hours of practice with the other members. The kitchen and tea-room overlook the surrounding landscape, low-rise houses, overlooking the Saigon River. The garden is extended to the maximum so that it can serve outdoor activities.

The overall structure of the project is the mix, combining architectural and natural elements, creating a special, impressive building from the external structure to the experience space inside. We are calling the structure of convergence, the unity between people and architecture and nature. Homogeneous materials inside and outside, erasing boundaries, only the subject and the atmosphere surrounding the subject establish the characteristics of the space according to the purpose of use and each activity that takes place.