  3. Paul Clemence Captures Miami's Tallest Residential Building, the Elysee Edgewater by Arquitectonica

Miami’s long-awaited landmark, the Elysee Edgewater has finally reached construction completion. Designed by Arquitectonica, the 649-foot-tall glass tower features 57 storeys of luxury residences, as well as recreational and fitness amenities across its tiered floors. Architectural photographer Paul Clemence released images of the newly-completed tower, which now sits as the tallest residential building in the Edgewater district.

The tower is built on 788 NE 23rd Street along Biscayne Bay, nestled between the Venetian and Julia Tuttle Causways nearby luxury retail shops, high-end restaurants, and world-class arts and culture venues. The tower features a three-tiered glass facade that ascends upwards, offering all residents panoramic views of the bay and the city. The project was developed by Two Roads Development, while John Moriarty & Associates worked as general contractors. and renowned designer Jean-Louis Deniot designed the interior spaces.

In 2019, Arquitectonica were awarded with the American Prize for Architecture. Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, President/CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum, explained that the firm's "rejection of the formalist “Postmodern Style” with an architectural style representing an ebullient, hopeful, confident, and creative version of a Postmodernism, which had become auspiciously reactionary—regressive, classicizing, and heavy in many of its more northerly manifestations", were some of the few reasons behind the firm's win.

Paul Clemence has also released images of the on-going construction works on Manhattan's Central Park Tower by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill architecture which is set to be the tallest residential building in the world once completed. The tower features luxurious condominium residences, dynamic amenity spaces, as well as a 285,000-square-foot Nordstrom department store.

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Paul Clemence Captures Miami's Tallest Residential Building, the Elysee Edgewater by Arquitectonica" 04 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976274/miamis-tallest-residential-building-captured-by-paul-clemence> ISSN 0719-8884

