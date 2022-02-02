Zaha Hadid Architects Begins Construction on Dnipro Metro Stations

Following excavation and engineering works on Dnipro’s metro line in 2016, Zaha Hadid Architects has begun construction on three new metro stations. The Teatralna, Tsentalna, and Muzeina stations, all designed by the renowned architecture firm, will connect the residential, commercial, cultural, and academic institutions in Dnipro’s eastern districts with the city center and the Dnipro-Holovnyi railway station.

+ 6

The new metro line extension aims to reduce traffic congestion in central Dnipro, and provide the area's public attractions, such as the parks, beaches, and recreational facilities on the banks of the Dnipro River, with easy access from the city center. The interiors are designed to facilitate circulation and navigate passengers in an intuitive manner, enhancing their experience to ensure safe and comfortable transport across the city.

The design of the stations honors the city's rich traditions of craftsmanship, metallurgy, and manufacturing through the welded steel entrance pavilions. These sculpted entrances comprise of thin structural shells made from recycled steel from Dnipro’s local foundries. Each pavilion is situated within a new public plaza, providing an easily recognizable landmark that marks an access to the city’s metro. To further enhance the station's strong identity, the design of the ticket halls uniquely compliment each station while the interior concourses, corridors, and platforms that share a cohesive formal and spatial logic.

All of Dnipro’s three stations are expected to provide passengers with complete services in 2025.

In September of last year, Zaha Hadid Architects ranked first in a design competition for the redevelopment of the Vilnius railway station complex and surrounding area in Lithuania, with its ‘Green Connect’ proposal. Prioritizing pedestrians and cyclists, the selected proposal upgrades the Vilnius railway station by incorporating a new public bridge over the railway tracks to connect the Naujininkai district to the south with the city center and Vilnius old town.