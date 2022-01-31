We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Colombia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: A Fusion of Geography, City and Culture

Colombia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: A Fusion of Geography, City and Culture

Save this article
Colombia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: A Fusion of Geography, City and Culture

The Colombia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is thought of as an artefact with the ability to tell the past, present and future stories of the country's culture through its music. Supported by its geography and its cities, the pavilion designed by Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura intersperses dense vegetation with water, representing the great biodiversity of its plant and animal world, and is composed of a reticular structure in three dimensions symbolising the urban centres that are constantly growing.

By proposing a route from the vegetable and aquatic floor to the open ceiling, the artefact is quickly identifiable from a distance and seeks to remain in the memory of those who visit it as a fresh, open space that reveals itself to all and finds itself in constant development.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

As the authors explain, Colombia happens to be one of the many countries that are urbanising, being the second most biodiverse country in the world and forming part of the group of the 12 most mega-diverse nations. The truth is that the latest census indicates that 74% of the population lives in urban areas, so the city, as a fundamental invention of mankind, is presented as a natural environment with great opportunities for growth.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

One of the great themes of Colombia is its integration with urban environments. The reticular structure of the pavilion recalls the geometry of the city blocks on the basis of which its communities were founded. The base of plant species and the water reflections, reminiscent of rivers and seas, constitute the geographical space where its cities were founded.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

Being a multiracial and multicultural country, Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura agreed that the best way to express it was through music. The pavilion's fundamental theme of expression is culture, which is why people of all ages and conditions perform multiple formal and informal interactive musical expressions.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

Therefore, the image of the building's architecture at the Expo 2020 Dubai is composed of the fusion of that white three-dimensional urban checkerboard in permanent construction and transformation with the plant and water base that emerges from it, recalling the great biodiversity that the country possesses. Both the checkerboard and the geography represent the basis of the cultural expressions exhibited through the music.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

When the checkerboard, the vegetation and the water interact, a labyrinth-like spatiality is created that surprises its visitors. It is made up of four sectors: the section of the shadow, the section of the boxes, the section of emptiness and the section of services. Acting as a kind of toy for those who visit it, it runs vertically on four floors (including the ground floor), starting from the ground level, where the most public activities are located, to the remaining levels, where free musical interactions and controlled presentation boxes take place. The route around the section of emptiness integrates the pavilion, encouraging encounters between visitors and giving them the gift of a Colombian musical experience.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

The pavilion is divided into four horizontal sections (hammocks, fabrics and shows, boxes, interactions and services) and four vertical sections corresponding to each floor.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

In order to be able to carry it out in the specified time and meet the spatial requirements, a five-step construction sequence was proposed. The terrain's ground is formed by a 3x3 grid that arranges it and on it, the vegetation is placed with the water. Then, the checkerboard structure is installed, built in prefabricated metal profiles and welded on site, forming not only the structure but also the spatiality of the pavilion.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

On top of this structure, sandblasted glass floors are placed to define the circulation and places for interactions, and opaque steel-deck floors for the boxes and services area. The railings are added to the structure, made of metal profiles and mesh, and the black boxes and services area are built in drywall, veneered with mirrors to make them disappear.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

The pavilion is accessed through the vegetation and has a temperature within the comfort zone at all times. Like the white colour of its metal structure, the vegetation and water base provide coolness due to to the shade they provide and the use of sprinklers at all levels. At the same time, the grid is considered an efficient shading and air circulation device.

Via memo sent by Pacheco Estudio de Arquitectura

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Colombia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: A Fusion of Geography, City and Culture" [El Pabellón de Colombia en la Expo Dubái 2020: una fusión de geografía, ciudad y cultura] 31 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975964/colombias-pavilion-at-expo-2020-dubai-a-fusion-of-geography-city-and-culture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream