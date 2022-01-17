We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Wisdom Olion Nursery / Atelier Archmixing

Wisdom Olion Nursery / Atelier Archmixing

Wisdom Olion Nursery / Atelier Archmixing

outdoor activity area. Image © Qingshan Wuclassroom in use. Image © Qingshan Wuflexible combination classrooms with sliding doors. Image © Qingshan Wu2F public activity space. Image © Qingshan Wu+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Atelier Archmixing
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1467
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Qingshan Wu
  • Lead Architect: Shen Zhuang, Jie Zhu
  • Design Team:Haochen Zhang, Weinan Zhou(Intern)
  • Client:Shanghai Seagull Wing Education Technology Co. LTD.
  • Engineering:Shanghai Urban Architecture Design LCC
  • Construction:Shanghai Linwei Construction Engineering Co. LTD.
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
facade. Image © Qingshan Wu
facade. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Wisdom Olion Nursery is transformed from a long factory building. The client asks for many classrooms, but the budget offered is tight. Another challenging thing here is to provide enough surface for kids to have outdoor activities. How to have classrooms as many as possible without losing their quality? How to define an outside space for the activities? We start to develop the project by taking both the two questions that seem not related.

classroom in use. Image © Qingshan Wu
classroom in use. Image © Qingshan Wu

flexible combination classrooms with sliding doors. Image © Qingshan Wu
flexible combination classrooms with sliding doors. Image © Qingshan Wu

The solution is to double the number of stories. The classrooms then could have two parts on two levels and they are connected through stairs: the lower parts have entrances; hence the upper parts could be long rooms simply placed in a row.

1F public activity sapce. Image © Qingshan Wu
1F public activity sapce. Image © Qingshan Wu
2F public activity space. Image © Qingshan Wu
2F public activity space. Image © Qingshan Wu

Every classroom has both two facades and there is no need to have a corridor. Besides, the separations between rooms on the upper allow flexibility. On every separation there is a large sliding door that could change the whole structure of space through its open and close.

model
model
1F stairwell. Image © Qingshan Wu
1F stairwell. Image © Qingshan Wu

When one door is open, two adjacent rooms then merge into a larger one to provide place for little play and stage performance. When all the doors are open, all the rooms are connected to form a big space, an interior playground for the kids to play, run or even ride. The flexibility of its interior structure enables the project to go beyond its limits and helps it to achieve interesting space.

outdoor activity area. Image © Qingshan Wu
outdoor activity area. Image © Qingshan Wu
entrance. Image © Qingshan Wu
entrance. Image © Qingshan Wu

Project location

Address:33/F, No.6 Wen sichuan road, Baoshan District, Shanghai, China

Atelier Archmixing
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Wisdom Olion Nursery / Atelier Archmixing" 17 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975194/wisdom-olion-nursery-atelier-archmixing> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

1F corridor towards atrium. Image © Qingshan Wu

智慧欧莱托育园 / 阿科米星建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

