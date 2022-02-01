From Ovens to Coffee Machines: Contemporary Appliances for a Minimalist Kitchen

At its heart, extreme-minimalism is a rebellion against consumerism, it’s a cathartic process of learning to live without. But it’s also a decorative style in its own right – a clean world for a clean mind.

In the kitchen, however, good-quality cooking is impossible to achieve while retaining the desired aesthetic of the super-minimal, with modern appliances clogging up counter space like it's rush hour on the worktop. Technology, however, will find a way, with appliance brands like V-Zug’s latest innovations simplifying even the most complex culinary activities, while retaining an unobscured kitchen landscape.