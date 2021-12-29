Jean Araya and Gonzalo Muñoz Guerrero to Design the 2022 Chile Architecture Biennial Exhibitions

Save this picture! College of Architects of Chile. Image © Jaime Florio Photography

The Ministry of Culture, Art, and Heritage, and the College of Architects of Chile have announced the results of the open call for two exhibitions that will house the 2022 Chile Architecture Biennial.

The winning proposals are led by local architects Jean Araya and Gonzalo Muñoz Guerrero, who reflected on the Biennial's statement published on the open call stage:

“Reflecting on and imagining the potential of architecture and urbanism to ask questions about our ways of life in times of change and transformation [...] We seek to open new spaces for reflection on the current cultural, social and technological transformations and the lessons learned from the Chilean Social Outbreak and the Pandemic crisis."

The jury was comprised by Jadille Baza, Alejandra Celedón, Loreto Lyon, Mario Marchant, Cristóbal Molina, Jeannette Plaut, Smiljan Radic, Juan Pablo Urrutia and Enrique Walker.

Save this picture! Jury members and organizers of the 2022 Chile Architecture Biennial Exhibitions. Image courtesy of Colegio de Arquitectos de Chile

Get to know the winning proposals:

Bienal ("Biennial") / Jean Araya

As an everyday object, the project explores the plenty of possibilities of layout regrouping that the object allows in an outdoor space.

Araya's Biennial celebrates the possibility of meeting us again and promotes instances of conversation in times of change and transformation in accordance with the theme of the XXII Chilean Architecture Biennial.

Closer to the Mirror ("Más acá del espejo") / Gonzalo Muñoz Guerrero

Más acá del espejo explores different ways of looking at and exhibiting architecture in times of uncertainty.

Muñoz Guerrero takes up disciplinary discussions about perspective and how artifacts are perceived in order to find new ways of projecting the future.

Nevertheless, the jury decided to award three honorable mentions. The projects were led by architects Miguel Acuña San Juan, Diego Miranda Montero, and Pablo Altikes Pinilla.