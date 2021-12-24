We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan

The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan

The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan

Valuing formal simplicity and delicate attention to details and finishing, Studio MK27 was founded in the late 1970s by Marcio Kogan and currently has more than 30 members based in São Paulo and other collaborators around the world. Its work, as described on its website, seeks to fulfill the task of rethinking and continuing Brazilian modernism.

Lumini Rio Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes. Image © Reinaldo CóserVitacon Edifício Itaim Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo. Image © Pedro VannucchiHotel Patina Maldives Studio MK27. Image © George RoskeCasa Plana Lair Reis + Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG+ 11

Involved in the chaos of one of the largest cities in the world, Marcio Kogan believes that it is possible, through small interventions, to transform the city we inhabit. Studio MK27's projects, developed from a co-creation system that allows a constant renewal of ideas, explain Kogan's passions for architecture and also for cinema, based on the mastery of materials, shapes, light and proportions. The projects reveal attention to details, creating seductive scenarios for the most diverse activities: from homes to shops and buildings.

Son of Aron Kogan, an important engineer in the city of São Paulo in the 1950s and 1960s, who was the protagonist in the construction of skyscrapers such as Mirante do Vale, Márcio graduated from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, and is now an honorary member of the AIA (American Institute of Architects), professor at Escola da Cidade and Politecnico di Milano. He recently appeared on Forbes Magazine and is considered one of the great Brazilian influencers according to Época magazine.

Along with his team from Studio Mk27, he accumulates projects, awards and participation in international events. There are more than 250 national and international awards, such as IAB, Bienal de Arquitetura de São Paulo, WAF, Architectural Review, Dedalo Minosse, Record House, LEAF, D&AD, Spark, Barbara Cappochin, Iconic, AZ, Bienal Iberoamericana, Bienal de Arquitetura de Buenos Aires, Wallpaper Design Award and Prix Versailles.

Over more than 40 years of work, the office has developed architectural and interior projects of different natures and in different places. Check this selection of ten projects authored by Studio Mk27 below:

Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

Casa Plana Lair Reis + Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Casa Plana Lair Reis + Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

micasa vol.C / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Marcio Tanaka

micasa vol.C Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Marcio Tanaka. Image Cortesia de Studio Mk27
micasa vol.C Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Marcio Tanaka. Image Cortesia de Studio Mk27

Redux House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

Casa Redux Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Casa Redux Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Riviera Bar / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Beatriz Meyer + Eduardo Chalabi + Diana Radomysler

Bar Riviera Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Beatriz Meyer + Eduardo Chalabi + Diana Radomysler - 43. Image © Rômulo Fialdini
Bar Riviera Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Beatriz Meyer + Eduardo Chalabi + Diana Radomysler - 43. Image © Rômulo Fialdini

Vitacon Itaim Building / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo

Vitacon Edifício Itaim Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo. Image © Pedro Vannucchi
Vitacon Edifício Itaim Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo. Image © Pedro Vannucchi

Lumini Rio / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes

Lumini Rio Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes. Image © Reinaldo Cóser
Lumini Rio Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes. Image © Reinaldo Cóser

Ramp House / Renata Furlanetto + Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan

Casa Rampa Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Renata Furlanetto. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Casa Rampa Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Renata Furlanetto. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Patina Maldives Hotel / Studio MK27

Hotel Patina Maldives Studio MK27. Image © George Roske
Hotel Patina Maldives Studio MK27. Image © George Roske

Mororó House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta

Casa Mororó Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Casa Mororó Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Flat 51 / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes

Flat 51 Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes. Image © Rômulo Fialdini
Flat 51 Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes. Image © Rômulo Fialdini

Giovana Martino
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan" [A sedução da forma: conhecendo a obra do Studio Mk27 de Marcio Kogan] 24 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974074/the-seduction-of-form-getting-to-know-the-work-of-studio-mk27-by-marcio-kogan> ISSN 0719-8884

