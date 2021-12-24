The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan

Valuing formal simplicity and delicate attention to details and finishing, Studio MK27 was founded in the late 1970s by Marcio Kogan and currently has more than 30 members based in São Paulo and other collaborators around the world. Its work, as described on its website, seeks to fulfill the task of rethinking and continuing Brazilian modernism.

Involved in the chaos of one of the largest cities in the world, Marcio Kogan believes that it is possible, through small interventions, to transform the city we inhabit. Studio MK27's projects, developed from a co-creation system that allows a constant renewal of ideas, explain Kogan's passions for architecture and also for cinema, based on the mastery of materials, shapes, light and proportions. The projects reveal attention to details, creating seductive scenarios for the most diverse activities: from homes to shops and buildings.

Son of Aron Kogan, an important engineer in the city of São Paulo in the 1950s and 1960s, who was the protagonist in the construction of skyscrapers such as Mirante do Vale, Márcio graduated from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, and is now an honorary member of the AIA (American Institute of Architects), professor at Escola da Cidade and Politecnico di Milano. He recently appeared on Forbes Magazine and is considered one of the great Brazilian influencers according to Época magazine.

Along with his team from Studio Mk27, he accumulates projects, awards and participation in international events. There are more than 250 national and international awards, such as IAB, Bienal de Arquitetura de São Paulo, WAF, Architectural Review, Dedalo Minosse, Record House, LEAF, D&AD, Spark, Barbara Cappochin, Iconic, AZ, Bienal Iberoamericana, Bienal de Arquitetura de Buenos Aires, Wallpaper Design Award and Prix Versailles.

Over more than 40 years of work, the office has developed architectural and interior projects of different natures and in different places. Check this selection of ten projects authored by Studio Mk27 below:

