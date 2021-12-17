Cosmopolitan Brazilianness: Getting to Know Studio Arthur Casas’ Work

Save this picture! Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

With over 20 years of experience, Studio Arthur Casas celebrates the entirety of architectural practice. The office works in different scales, from furniture to urban projects, passing through residences, apartments and buildings, maintaining stringency about the quality of details.

Currently formed by four partner architects and a team of 30 people, Studio Arthur Casas is headquartered in São Paulo and has a branch in New York, and has projects around the world. In a horizontal structure that seeks dialogue and the exchange of experiences, its creative process involves all projects, minding all scales, materials and seeking that the result is experienced with all senses: "the perception of environments occurs in a total way, not just with our eyes, but with all our senses, our bodies and our emotions”.

Active since 1999, the firm has received national and international awards, such as the World Architecture Festival, Best of Year, IF Design Award, Frame Awards, Red Dot Design Award, Leaf Awards and Architecture Masterprize, among others, and also has a series of publications in architecture and design magazines such as Dwell, Architectural Record, Wallpaper, Interior Design, AD, Interni and many others.

Inspired by the modernist spirit and cosmopolitan Brazilianness, the architects say that architecture shapes the human experience and their production seeks to escape from fads and trends, creating living spaces that welcome and offer different opportunities to its users, transforming the lives of those who attend. Below, we selected 10 projects that present the variety of typologies, uses and places of activity of Studio Arthur Casas:

Save this picture! Edifício Ícaro Jardins da Graciosa / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Save this picture! Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Save this picture! Apartamento TM / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

Save this picture! Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

Save this picture! Casa JY / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Save this picture! Escritório HY / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

Save this picture! Casa MS / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Ricardo Labougle

Save this picture! Expo Milão 2015: Pavilhão do Brasil / Studio Arthur Casas + Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Filippo Poli

Save this picture! Livraria Saraiva / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG