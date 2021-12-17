We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Cosmopolitan Brazilianness: Getting to Know Studio Arthur Casas’ Work

Cosmopolitan Brazilianness: Getting to Know Studio Arthur Casas’ Work

Save this article
Cosmopolitan Brazilianness: Getting to Know Studio Arthur Casas’ Work

With over 20 years of experience, Studio Arthur Casas celebrates the entirety of architectural practice. The office works in different scales, from furniture to urban projects, passing through residences, apartments and buildings, maintaining stringency about the quality of details.

Condomínio Baleia / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SGLivraria Saraiva / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SGApartamento TM / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo BamberghiEdifício Ícaro Jardins da Graciosa / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Eduardo Macarios+ 11

Currently formed by four partner architects and a team of 30 people, Studio Arthur Casas is headquartered in São Paulo and has a branch in New York, and has projects around the world. In a horizontal structure that seeks dialogue and the exchange of experiences, its creative process involves all projects, minding all scales, materials and seeking that the result is experienced with all senses: "the perception of environments occurs in a total way, not just with our eyes, but with all our senses, our bodies and our emotions”.

Active since 1999, the firm has received national and international awards, such as the World Architecture Festival, Best of Year, IF Design Award, Frame Awards, Red Dot Design Award, Leaf Awards and Architecture Masterprize, among others, and also has a series of publications in architecture and design magazines such as Dwell, Architectural Record, Wallpaper, Interior Design, AD, Interni and many others.

Inspired by the modernist spirit and cosmopolitan Brazilianness, the architects say that architecture shapes the human experience and their production seeks to escape from fads and trends, creating living spaces that welcome and offer different opportunities to its users, transforming the lives of those who attend. Below, we selected 10 projects that present the variety of typologies, uses and places of activity of Studio Arthur Casas:

Icaro Jardins da Graciosa Building / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Edifício Ícaro Jardins da Graciosa / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Eduardo Macarios
Edifício Ícaro Jardins da Graciosa / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

TM Apartment / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Apartamento TM / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi
Apartamento TM / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

Brownstone House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi
Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

JY House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Casa JY / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Casa JY / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Escritório HY / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi
Escritório HY / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

MS House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Casa MS / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Ricardo Labougle
Casa MS / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Ricardo Labougle

Brazil Pavilion – Milan Expo 2015 / Atelier Marko Brajovic + Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Expo Milão 2015: Pavilhão do Brasil / Studio Arthur Casas + Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Filippo Poli
Expo Milão 2015: Pavilhão do Brasil / Studio Arthur Casas + Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Filippo Poli

Saraiva Bookstore / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Livraria Saraiva / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Livraria Saraiva / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Four Houses in Baleia Beach / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
Condomínio Baleia / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Condomínio Baleia / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Cosmopolitan Brazilianness: Getting to Know Studio Arthur Casas’ Work" [Brasilidade cosmopolita: conhecendo a obra de Studio Arthur Casas] 17 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973639/cosmopolitan-brazilianness-getting-to-know-studio-arthur-casas-work> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream