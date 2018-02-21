Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas

+ 23

Architects Studio Arthur Casas

Location Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Author Arthur Casas

Co-Author Oppenheim Architecture

Interiors Studio Arthur Casas

Co-Authors Cristiane Trolesi, Nara Telles, Felipe Bueno, Adriana Yin, Nara Rosetto, Victoria Chaves, Renata Adoni, Raul Cano, Lucas Takaoka, Adriana Andugar

Area 9734.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Sig Engenharia

Electrical, hydraulics AQ Projetos

Landscape Design Renata Tilli

Structure AS Brasil

Foundations Paulo Frederico Monteiro / AS Brasil More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Emiliano hotel arrives at Rio de Janeiro, and like the one from São Paulo, it bares the signature of Studio Arthur Casas – the preliminary framework of the project has co-authoring of the American architect Chad Oppenheim.

The contemporary architecture of the building, located in front of Copacabana beach, gives priority to natural light, valorizes the view and connects the guests to the Marvelous city. To meet the client’s expectations established in their briefing asking for a project that could satisfy the standards of a five-star hotel whose ground floor could be enjoyed by clients who were or were not guests, a bar was installed right at the entrance. Then, the flow of people was redirected in two different ways: one takes to the restaurant or to the business center and the other to reception, with a private area for guests.

The hotel houses a spa as well, located on the 11th floor next to the saunas, special showers and gym, and offers a leisure area located on the rooftop, where an infinite-edge pool and deck were installed. This last floor allows, furthermore, a gorgeous view from Leme until the Copacabana Fort.

Abiding to the law that limits the height and distance of building built near the beach, this building divided in 12 floors among which there are 90 apartments ranging from 42 to 120 m2.

Studio Arthur Casas created a skin-like surface for the building, a perforated design typical of Brazilian architecture, which breaks through the continuity of the concrete blocks that dot the buildings along the coast. The fiberglass panels of the facade give rise to various visual configurations. Even when the panels are closed, light and the breeze can still flow through, ensuring guests both privacy and a sea view.

The interiors, by Studio Arthur Casas, nod to Brazilian modernism, inspired by the artwork by landscape architect and artist Roberto Burle Marx on display in the hotel lobby. The fabric and textures used for the furniture in the reception area and in the rooms draw on the hues of green in the piece, while the decor includes pieces by major names in Brazilian design of the ‘50s, such as Rio native Sergio Rodrigues, as well as by contemporary designers, such as Italy native Paola Lenti. The surfaces are also marked by the lighter tones of 100% Brazilian materials, including cane, wood, white Paraná marble, granite, and stone.

Arthur Casas also drew the three-dimensional wooden panels in the elevators. The landscaping appears in the interiors through vertical gardens at the rooftop and the restaurant.

The architectural project is, therefore, an homage to the natural beauties of the state capital and an invitation to guests to enjoy in the best way possible the services and environments of Emiliano Rio.