  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Arthur Casas
  6. 2017
  7. Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas

Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas

  • 05:00 - 21 February, 2018
Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas
Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 23

  • Architects

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Location

    Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Author

    Arthur Casas

  • Co-Author

    Oppenheim Architecture

  • Interiors

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Co-Authors

    Cristiane Trolesi, Nara Telles, Felipe Bueno, Adriana Yin, Nara Rosetto, Victoria Chaves, Renata Adoni, Raul Cano, Lucas Takaoka, Adriana Andugar

  • Area

    9734.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Builder

    Sig Engenharia

  • Electrical, hydraulics

    AQ Projetos

  • Landscape Design

    Renata Tilli

  • Structure

    AS Brasil

  • Foundations

    Paulo Frederico Monteiro / AS Brasil
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Emiliano hotel arrives at Rio de Janeiro, and like the one from São Paulo, it bares the signature of Studio Arthur Casas – the preliminary framework of the project has co-authoring of the American architect Chad Oppenheim.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The contemporary architecture of the building, located in front of Copacabana beach, gives priority to natural light, valorizes the view and connects the guests to the Marvelous city. To meet the client’s expectations established in their briefing asking for a project that could satisfy the standards of a five-star hotel whose ground floor could be enjoyed by clients who were or were not guests, a bar was installed right at the entrance. Then, the flow of people was redirected in two different ways: one takes to the restaurant or to the business center and the other to reception, with a private area for guests.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The hotel houses a spa as well, located on the 11th floor next to the saunas, special showers and gym, and offers a leisure area located on the rooftop, where an infinite-edge pool and deck were installed. This last floor allows, furthermore, a gorgeous view from Leme until the Copacabana Fort.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Abiding to the law that limits the height and distance of building built near the beach, this building divided in 12 floors among which there are 90 apartments ranging from 42 to 120 m2.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Typical floor plan
Typical floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Studio Arthur Casas created a skin-like surface for the building, a perforated design typical of Brazilian architecture, which breaks through the continuity of the concrete blocks that dot the buildings along the coast. The fiberglass panels of the facade give rise to various visual configurations. Even when the panels are closed, light and the breeze can still flow through, ensuring guests both privacy and a sea view.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Typical Section
Typical Section

The interiors, by Studio Arthur Casas, nod to Brazilian modernism, inspired by the artwork by landscape architect and artist Roberto Burle Marx on display in the hotel lobby. The fabric and textures used for the furniture in the reception area and in the rooms draw on the hues of green in the piece, while the decor includes pieces by major names in Brazilian design of the ‘50s, such as Rio native Sergio Rodrigues, as well as by contemporary designers, such as Italy native Paola Lenti. The surfaces are also marked by the lighter tones of 100% Brazilian materials, including cane, wood, white Paraná marble, granite, and stone.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Arthur Casas also drew the three-dimensional wooden panels in the elevators. The landscaping appears in the interiors through vertical gardens at the rooftop and the restaurant.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Scheme
Scheme

The architectural project is, therefore, an homage to the natural beauties of the state capital and an invitation to guests to enjoy in the best way possible the services and environments of Emiliano Rio.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889368/emiliano-rj-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

