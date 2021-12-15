Heatherwick Studio, MNLA and Arup on their Collaborative Design for New York's Little Island Park

In this second edition of the ArchDaily Professionals Video Interviews, ArchDaily's Managing Editor, Christele Harrouk, met with Mat Cash, Group Leader of Heatherwick Studio, Signe Nielsen, MNLA's Founding Principal, and David Farnsworth, Arup Principal, to discuss their collaborative work on one of New York City's latest green areas, Little Island Park at Pier 55.

Bringing in new performance venues, public and recreational spaces, all integrated with hundreds of trees and plants, Little Island Park quickly became a new "green oasis" for the city. The complexity of the project gives clear evidence that the collaboration of various teams was key to its success. Heatherwick Studio teamed up with Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects and Arup to make this possible.

Mathew Nielsen Landscape Architects is a landscape architecture firm based in New York. With over 500 realized projects, they are experts in creating valuable and thoughtful places that strengthen communities through landscapes, by bringing in ecological design solutions to assure the long-term success of the projects. Their works are highly creative while caring for environmental integrity and a positive transformation of the spaces intervened.

We believe that if the solution is right, it will enhance the environment and make it beautiful—people will use it, and it will endure.

Arup, established in 1946 with its headquarters in London, and offices across 35 countries, has been delivering many of the world's most important innovative architecture and engineering projects. In partnership with several renowned architecture practices as well as delivering their own-designed projects, they provide design, engineering, and planning services for the built environment.

Ove Arup's legacy is an organization that continues to be recognized for bravely imaginative solutions to the world’s most challenging projects.

Heatherwick Studio, founded by Thomas Heatherwick in London, is one of today's most impactful architecture firms. Ranging in a wide variety of scales, their projects are the result of a "human experience" design approach, to create interesting spaces that have a positive social impact.

