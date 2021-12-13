Mar Bella School / SUMO arquitectes

+ 29

Structure: Manuel Arguijo

Budget And Measurement: Joel Vives

Clients: CEB Consorci d’Enseyament de Barcelona

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. La Mar Bella is a renovation and extension of an existing primary school to increase twice its capacity. Three interconnected volumes define a 5.400sqm total surface complex. The existing building constructed in the fifties is deeply refurbished and two new volumes have been attached. Two long-shaped volumes placed on L defines the school open space patio, they content the classrooms, cantina, kitchen, and administration area. The third volume has four street façades, facing the square and connected to the complex by a bridge over the public space. It has a gym, dress rooms, and library program. These spaces can be shared by the neighbors when the school is closed.

The different program spaces are flexible and polyvalent to promote new pedagogical projects. Wide circulation spaces become classrooms extensions that allow split pupils into smaller groups. New volumes roofs become an extension of open-air leisure spaces generally scarce on urban sites. The used materials express themselves. Simple solutions, durable and resistant construction, and very low maintenance. Concrete, wood, and textile sun protections are the dominant materiality items that unify the whole complex.

The project was planned under nZEB parameters. It’s an energy-efficient school. With a low thermal transmittance envelopment, special attention over sun protection, and high performance of natural ventilation. Built with low environmental impact materials. The building has a 50kwpic solar plant that shades outdoor playground spaces. The energy certification of the whole complex is A class.