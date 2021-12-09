Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Territory of Puerto Vallarta

Save this picture! Casa Almare / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image © Marcos García

Puerto Vallarta is a city located in the state of Jalisco, in the west region of the country facing the Pacific Ocean. It consists of 1,301 km² and, together with the Bahia de Banderas municipality of the Nayarit state, makes up the Metropolitan Zone of Puerto Vallarta, making it the second most populated of both states. Many are the reasons why Puerto Vallarta is one of the most important ports in Mexico, one of them being tourism at an international level, which has resulted in the city having one of the eight international airports in the country.

On previous occasions, we were able to explore the architecture of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. However, due to the interest and growth of the population in Puerto Vallarta, contemporary, Mexican, architects have dedicated themselves to designing some of the buildings with a touristic, residential, cultural and recreational nature which allow us to see a motif that forms the new architecture of the region. Next, we present some examples, within this territory, so that you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Save this picture! Farmacia del río / güey studio. Image © Eduardo Mendoza

Save this picture! Hotel Grand Park Royal Vallarta / Lucio Muniain. Image © Marcos Betanzos

Save this picture! TiDi / COCCO Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Souza

Save this picture! The Jazz Foundation / em-estudio . Image © Iván Esqueda Martínez

Save this picture! Malecón Puerto Vallarta / Trama Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Cartagena

Save this picture! Casa Almare / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image © Marcos García

Save this picture! Casa con Impluvium / ARS atelier de arquitecturas. Image © Andrea Soto Morfín

