We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pharmacy
  4. Mexico
  5. Del Río Pharmacy / güey studio

Del Río Pharmacy / güey studio

Save this project
Del Río Pharmacy / güey studio

© Eduardo Mendoza© Eduardo Mendoza© Eduardo Mendoza© Eduardo Mendoza+ 32

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pharmacy, Retail Interiors
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  • Architects: güey studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eduardo Mendoza
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: USG, Arkiramica, Gree, Pinturas Berel
  • Lead Architects: Carlo Alessandro, Karen Torrejón
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the context of an over 50-year-old square of the “Viejo Vallarta” heart, Del Río Pharmacy consultorio + medicina is the beginning of a new pharmacy franchise that will be located on different spots of Puerto Vallarta.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

This project’s inspiration comes from an approach to the traditional, combined with a fresh perspective. Seeking the inside-out expression, with a concept of vibrant and striking use of colors, unusual, in terms of what health buildings in the city usually are.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

Starting on the outside, the facade blends in with the surroundings, by using local materials that provide natural texture and appropriate colors that maintain the overall urban image. With the purpose of providing joyful and spiritful sensations to a space commonly monotonous, the interior implements a range of tones that generate visual interest as well as an emotionally comfortable ambiance.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

In order to attract pedestrians attention, the use of colors in the interior is taken as an advantage and it is visually extended to the facade through a large display type window placed right at the edge of the sidewalk, allowing the spectator and passerby to live the internal space from the outside, as well as capturing as much light possible during the day, and at night, functioning as a large luminous advertisement.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

For the pharmacy, the private area is separated from the public with the predominant use of blue, emphasizing this difference by placing a counter painted in a contrasting tone. Cohesively both areas have wood shelving with its natural grain, taken by inspiration from the medical botanic store's naturalness.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

On the other hand, the kitchenette seeks to stand out with the implementation of primary colors, neutral lighting and reticular pattern composition. By disrupting the continuity of the space generated by corridors, it distinguishes its use from the rest of the pharmacy and creates a visually fun and attractive image. Along with the establishment, neutral lighting was also essential to highlight colors and patterns without visually modifying them.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

Despite the pharmacy and doctor’s office is a part of the project as a whole, this area was separated in the function of the activities played on each one, giving them different entrances connected by a small lobby, accessible for regular pedestrians and wheelchairs.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

Considering the dynamics of the waiting room area, the placement of colors was crucial to transmit comfort sensations and allow the user to enjoy the space. Starting with a yellow color representing energy, strength, and happiness, blue symbolizing serenity and calm, last, pink expressing kindness and delicacy.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

In contrast to a colorful and lively waiting room, we have the doctor’s office, a quiet and health-focused space. Painted completely in white with touches of colored furniture, harmonizes with the simple and pure, but preserving congruence with the initial concept.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Mendoza
© Eduardo Mendoza

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Olas Altas 490, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., México

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
güey studio
Office

Products

PlasticBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailPharmacyInterior DesignRetail InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Del Río Pharmacy / güey studio" [Farmacia del río / güey studio] 25 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967330/del-rio-pharmacy-guey-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream