World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Hotel Grand Park Royal Vallarta / Lucio Muniain

Hotel Grand Park Royal Vallarta / Lucio Muniain

Save this project
Hotel Grand Park Royal Vallarta / Lucio Muniain

© Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos + 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  • Architects: Lucio Muniain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 14900.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Marcos Betanzos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AL Koat, Adobe, American Standard, Autodesk, CASTEL, Comex, Helvex, Hunter Douglas, Interceramic, Jofel, Kolorines, Mapla, Trimble, USG
  • Lead Architect: Lucio Muniain
  • Design Team: Jose Luis Arroyo Puga, Gustavo Morales Garcia, Michel Hernandez Martinez, Juan Carlos Garcia Navarro, Alejandro Garcia, Alejandro Argumedo, Marielle Rivero, Nelac Gonzalez, Martha Torres Araujo
  • Engineers: Alonso y Asociados
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Text description provided by the architects. Grand Hotel Park Royal Vallarta is an extension project to an existing complex with a new construction area of 14,900m² built on twelve floors and a ground floor. The novelties of the expansion project are; a new tower with 110 rooms all overlooking the sea, an access level lobby with water mirrors, fountain walls and sculptures and a visual opening towards the sea with a view of the bay of Puerto Vallarta. 

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

A motor lobby of the hotel that merges the new building with the existing one, a covered three-level parking area and an open-air parking lot to accommodate 100 cars, large event rooms with the option to join them into a single larger room to accommodate the specific needs of each event, three new pools, one on the ground floor with space to host guests at the maximum capacity of the hotel, another on floor one, intended for children with games and amenities and the third one on the rooftop being a semi-covered and exclusive pool with the best views of the place for more demanding guests.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Save this picture!
Follr Plan Pool Terrace
Follr Plan Pool Terrace
Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Other amenities of the hotel include a cafeteria (Café Sole), snack bar, restaurants, a spa, saunas, a gym, a business centre and terraces. The entire project is connected to the existing building through bridges and a terrace on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad Km 8.5, Zona Hotelera, 48390 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lucio Muniain
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Mexico
Cite: "Hotel Grand Park Royal Vallarta / Lucio Muniain" [Hotel Grand Park Royal Vallarta / Lucio Muniain] 02 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932838/hotel-grand-park-royal-vallarta-lucio-muniain/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream