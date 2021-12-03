We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. New Louisiana Museum Exhibition Showcases Drawings by Peter Cook

New Louisiana Museum Exhibition Showcases Drawings by Peter Cook

Save this article
New Louisiana Museum Exhibition Showcases Drawings by Peter Cook
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art
Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

In its new exhibition Peter Cook: City Landscapes, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art showcases drawings by the influential architect, best known for his architectural theories and visionary concepts. Curated by Kjeld Kjeldsen and Mette Marie Kallehauge, the event is part of the exhibition series Louisiana on Paper, which presented the work of various artists over the years and is now debuting its first show featuring drawings by an architect.

Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern ArtCourtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern ArtCourtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern ArtCourtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art+ 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art
Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

The exhibition taking place from January 21st to May 8th 2022 illustrates the fundamental role of drawing in the work of Peter Cook, providing the ideal medium for conveying unconventional ideas about cities, architecture and life forms. Through drawings and collages, Archigram popularized concepts such as the Plug-in City, Walking City or Instant City, projects that became highly influential for contemporary architecture. The drawings featured in the exhibition are to be regarded through a similar lens as proposals for new ways of shaping cities, illustrating spaces, building elements and organic landscapes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art
Courtesy of Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

As one of the founding members of Archigram, the avant-garde neo-futurist architecture group of the 1960s, the British architect, professor, and writer Sir Peter Cook (born October 22nd 1936) is a pivotal figure within the global architectural world of the last half a century. One of his most significant works from the Archigram period, The Plug-In City, is still a highly relevant reference within the architectural discourse about technology and society.

Related Article

"I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "New Louisiana Museum Exhibition Showcases Drawings by Peter Cook" 03 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972910/new-louisiana-museum-exhibition-showcases-drawings-by-peter-cook> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream