New Louisiana Museum Exhibition Showcases Drawings by Peter Cook

In its new exhibition Peter Cook: City Landscapes, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art showcases drawings by the influential architect, best known for his architectural theories and visionary concepts. Curated by Kjeld Kjeldsen and Mette Marie Kallehauge, the event is part of the exhibition series Louisiana on Paper, which presented the work of various artists over the years and is now debuting its first show featuring drawings by an architect.

The exhibition taking place from January 21st to May 8th 2022 illustrates the fundamental role of drawing in the work of Peter Cook, providing the ideal medium for conveying unconventional ideas about cities, architecture and life forms. Through drawings and collages, Archigram popularized concepts such as the Plug-in City, Walking City or Instant City, projects that became highly influential for contemporary architecture. The drawings featured in the exhibition are to be regarded through a similar lens as proposals for new ways of shaping cities, illustrating spaces, building elements and organic landscapes.

As one of the founding members of Archigram, the avant-garde neo-futurist architecture group of the 1960s, the British architect, professor, and writer Sir Peter Cook (born October 22nd 1936) is a pivotal figure within the global architectural world of the last half a century. One of his most significant works from the Archigram period, The Plug-In City, is still a highly relevant reference within the architectural discourse about technology and society.