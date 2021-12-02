We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. IZY Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

IZY Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Save this project
IZY Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Japan
  • Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  867
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Studio Bauhaus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bozo, Nagoya Mosaic-Tile, Runon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. A newly built kindergarten and nursery in Aichi, Japan, with the concept “Learn the Local and Stimulate 5 Senses by See, Touch and Feel”. This town used to flourish as a carpenter's town, called “Yokomatsu Daiku” and there are many shrines and temples built by them. Through contributing to the succession of the town's history and culture, This kindergarten and nursery were built for children to see, touch, feel materials and grow 5 senses while learning their local history and culture.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

IZY Kindergarten and Nursery started in about 1945 as a nursery in farmers’ busy seasons. Then the nursery building was built with the fence which separated the nursery from the temple. Recently, because of the declining birth rate, nuclear families, using SNS more and too much security, the chance that children play and talk with people of other generations has decreased and it’s reported their communication ability has decreased. From this background and history, this facility is planned so as to make it closer to the temple again and create a new communication among people of various generations. 

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

In the facility built in the precincts, there are a building opening like a picture frame with the scenery of the precincts, and vertical louvers that create shades. As the key color, grey is used for the exterior, matching the color of the temple, gate, and roof tile of the washstand. 

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

In a public area, wood and tile change depending on the situation of a kiln. With these materials, children can see, touch, feel and grow their sensitivity. At the same time, that kind of natural texture in the architecture of kindergarten and nursery creates a sense of unity with the temple.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

On the way from the front approach of the temple to the playground through the inside of the nursery, there are a library, a net climbing, and a workshop space. These areas stimulate their curiosity and help children with creating plays.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

The dining room connected to the precincts is a comfortable space with a full-open window and also makes a new communication between children, staff, visitors, and neighbors. In these ways, children can grow their sensitivity and creativity in an environment where people can feel the warmth of temples and neighbors, and feel the culture and history.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aichi, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan
Cite: " IZY Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro" 02 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972892/izy-kindergarten-and-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream