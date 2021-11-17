“The Best Lighting Designer Should Be Totally Invisible:” Hervé Descottes on Working with Steven Holl

ArchDaily Professionals is an initiative that focuses on all of the collaborators involved in architecture and construction, who participated and are credited in the projects we have carefully curated and published. This project aims to recognize and highlight the best collaborators responsible for delivering the best architecture, by delivering valuable knowledge related to the different disciplines within our community. Today, we are launching a series of video interviews between architects and collaborating professionals, to learn more about their work and to understand the importance of these relationships to deliver high-quality architectural projects.

For this first interview, ArchDaily’s Managing Editor, Christele Harrouk, met with lighting design firm L’Observatoire International’s founder, Hervé Descottes, and American architect Steven Holl. In this moderated talk, we had the chance to speak to Herve and Steven about their collaboration in three cultural projects in the United States: the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, the Winter Visual Arts Building, and the Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum.

Save this picture! Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum. Image © Richard Barns

L’Observatoire International was founded in 1993 in New York City. As architectural lighting designers, their mission is to enhance architectural elements and design intentions through lighting. Their expert knowledge of the use of light as a tool for transforming spaces and creating spatial atmospheres has led them to work in collaboration with several world-renowned architects such as Steven Holl, Frank Gehry, Jean Nouvel, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Bjarke Ingels.

Save this picture! Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Winter Visual Arts Building. Image © Paul Warchol

Steven Holl Architects, an architecture firm also based in New York City, and Beijing, has been delivering multiple scale projects in the fields of cultural, educational, and residential architecture, to name a few. Led by Steven Holl, they are known for their sensitivity in the design of space and light, together with concept-driven design, they create buildings that are as imaginative as innovative.

Save this picture! Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum. Image © Richard Barns

