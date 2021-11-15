VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

VELUX Group reveals The Build for Life concept aimed at creating sustainable communities and built environment through affordable, socially-oriented designs and new housing models, healthy indoor climates and the use of low-impact materials. Developed together with EFFEKT, MOE engineers and Danish construction company Enemaerke & Petersen A/S, the concept provides architects and city planners with a “compass’ for navigating the sustainability imperatives of the moment while encouraging the design of healthier living places.

Courtesy of EFFEKT and VeluxCourtesy of EFFEKT and VeluxCourtesy of EFFEKT and VeluxCourtesy of EFFEKT and Velux+ 10

The Build for Life approach comprises seven strategic drivers: flexibility, quality, environment, health, community, local, affordability, making up “the Compass Model”, which is supposed to guide the design and building process, providing stakeholders and collaborators with a framework for reaching an outcome that is sustainable on multiple levels. The concept’s prototype, a collaboration between VELUX, EFFEKT, MOE engineers and Enemaerke & Petersen A/S, will be built for Copenhagen’s tenure as World Capital of Architecture in 2023, on the site of a former railyard workshop area in the city centre.

Courtesy of EFFEKT and Velux
Courtesy of EFFEKT and Velux

Living Places CPH will showcase that we do not have to wait for future technology to move the built environment into a more responsible and regenerative position– a position where the industry is part of the transition to reverse climate change. We demonstrate 1:1 solutions that lower carbon emissions and provide healthy homes and communities for future residents. - Sinus Lynge, Partner at EFFEKT architects

The Build for Life concept launched today during the eponymous conference taking place in Copenhagen until November 17, an event that brings together AEC industry professionals to explore building strategies centred on well-being and environmental responsibility.

Courtesy of EFFEKT and Velux
Courtesy of EFFEKT and Velux

