OH House / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

+ 29

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a private house whose owner values ​​living with nature rather than living in a city, so here people can feel the four seasons in Japan and at the same time feels the signs of people and things.

In order to feel the four seasons, it was necessary to create and arrange a garden where you can feel the four seasons, and in order to feel the signs of people and things, it was necessary to be aware of the continuity of the space and design it. Then, I thought that it was important to connect the garden and the room so that I could experience it as well as visually, and I was particular about the arrangement and size of the windows, how to open and close the fittings, and how the wind and light entered.

As a result, we have realised a mechanism that allows you to always feel the connection with the adjacent space and the outside, such as the courtyard that you can see when you enter the entrance and the outside that you can see from the corridor. Realize a rich eating habit in the bathroom where you can experience as if you are in the bathroom, and in the kitchen facing the garden where seasonal plants and ingredients are arranged, you can feel the blue sky, the flow of clouds, the moonlight, etc. even when you sleep. The bedroom and living room are connected to the main garden through a terrace with a deep eave, so that you can always feel the scent of the season.

Furthermore, it is premised that all the building materials used inside and outside the building will be selected from natural materials or naturally derived materials and will be aged. This is because I think that seeing the process of aging due to sunlight and wind and rain also leads to feeling nature.

In the modern society where the number of counterfeits that are close to the real thing has increased due to the development of technology, in this house it is possible to improve the life by adjusting the original functions of human beings by being able to face the real things such as nature and people. I'm expecting it.